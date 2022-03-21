











Kandi Burruss‘ marriage with husband Todd Tucker is just one romance we get to see on Bravo show Kandi & The Gang. Since the March 20th episode, fans have questioned whether Kandi and Todd are still an item.

The reality show gives insights into the love, family and professional life of RHOA star Kandi. So when Todd didn’t appear to be working any longer since tying the knot, this left viewers seriously confused about the pair.

Then it was later discovered they were offering $12 an hour for an employee, which had many who tuned in wondering if the couple have purely become business partners rather than husband and wife.

The truth is, Kandi and Todd are No Scrubs and work so well as a couple that they also make money together.

LOOK: Kandi Burruss’ effortless hair is the work of a fellow reality star

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Are Kandi and Todd still married?

Yes, Kandi and Todd are still a married couple. In fact, they look happier than ever and are continuing to build their business empire in Atlanta, as well as be parents to four children – two of which they share together.

Fans began to worry about the stability of their relationship when marriage issues hit RHOA. This included a Spring 2020 episode when that they hadn’t “had time to be happy” at some times, but they “love each other to death.”

They are now one of the last standing marriages from the Bravo show, which wouldn’t have even started without the series itself. Todd resigned as a producer so that he could be with her and began appearing in season 5.

Their long-lasting relationship proves that Todd isn’t a ‘Scrub’ (in reference to Kandi’s song No Scrubs)!

Their business partnership

Kandi and Todd have been making money since the start, as owners of a restaurant which we often see on Kandi & The Gang. In fact, Mr. Tucker actually shared a heartfelt message on March 6th about having the “best partner.”

It was in 2020 when it was revealed the couple were expanding their footprint in the Atlanta restaurant scene with the opening of Blaze Steak & Seafood, which several RHOA cast members got first try before the public!

The restaurant is not the first they own, as Old Lady Gang is where they originally entered the food business industry, back in 2017. Inspiration for the eatery was influenced by the food Kandi was raised with as a child.

Although Kandi may credit herself for mastering some of the traditional family recipes, she also gives credit where credit is due – to her mother Joyce Jones, and aunts Bertha Jones and Nora Wilcox, AKA the Old Lady Gang.

It’s not the first time Kandi has made it big in an industry, as she first came to fame in 1992 as a member of the female group Xscape. In 2000, she won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song for her writing contributions on “No Scrubs”.

GOSSIP: Kenya Moore’s riches root from her hair care brand and media producing

Kandi & The Gang duo’s timeline

It was on January 15th 2013 when Kandi announced via Twitter that she was engaged to Todd Tucker, a former line producer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, who she had been dating since 2011 while filming the fourth season.

Just over a year later and the two were married on April 4th 2014. They are now parents to four children, including one son they named Ace in 2016 and then daughter Blaze in 2019, via surrogate, and older daughters Riley and Kaela.

Riley is Kandi’s teenage daughter with Russell Spencer, and Kaela is Todd’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Together, Kandi and Todd have created a business, relationship and family – and if they can survive that, they are likely to make it through anything! With almost a decade married to one another, they’ve definitely stood the test of time.

WATCH KANDI AND THE GANG ON BRAVO SUNDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK