Kary Brittingham's net worth: Real Housewives of Dallas star has a jewelry business!











What is Kary Brittingham’s net worth? Many Real Housewives of Dallas viewers want to know more about her, including her husband, children and jewelry business.

Most of RHOD cast members are married into wealth and they regularly share the perks of living a lavish and extravagant lifestyle, both on the Bravo series and social media.

Kary Brittingham is no exception as apart from married to her successful husband Eduardo Brittingham, she also has her own jewelry business.

So, what is Kary’s net worth? Here is more about the reality star, including her wealth, husband and children.

SOUTHERN CHARM: Who is Whitney? Net worth and love life!

Photo by: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Who is Kary Brittingham?

Kary, who is originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, is a cast member on Real Housewives of Dallas.

She is a mother-of-four – with three from a previous marriage, including daughters Sofia, Olivia, and son Alex – and a jewelry designer.

Magic for Humans Spain | Official Trailer | Netflix

She moved to the United States with her family at the age of 16, before relocating to Texas when she was 19 to attend college there.

Kary Brittingham: Net worth

An estimation of $1.5-$5 million.

The RHOD star’s net worth is estimated to be between $1.5-$5 million which she has amassed thanks to her marriage to husband Eduardo and her own jewelry business.

Kary owns the jewelry line Kamo by Kary which sells necklaces, earrings, bracelets in the range of $200 to over $1000.

In a previous episode of the Bravo series, the reality star revealed that she managed to sell about $100,000 worth of jewelry from her collection.

Moreover, Kary’s personal wealth has increased thanks to her gig on RHOD and being a social media personality now.

RHOD: Who is Brandi’s husband? ‘Cheating’ video circulates!

Kary Brittingham: Husband

Kary is married to Eduardo Brittingham.

Her husband is the CEO of the social media app called Tu Familia that connects and empowers Latin communities globally.

In addition, Eduardo is also a shareholder and board member in the retirement fund asset management company Invercap and previously served as the CEO of the telecommunications firm Advance Global Cimmunications.

He also has investments in the agriculture industry.

WATCH REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DALLAS ON BRAVO TUESDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK