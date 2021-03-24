Is Kary from Real Housewives of Dallas getting divorced? Fans want answers











Kary Brittingham, a cast member of Real Housewives of Dallas, is on people’s minds after recently bringing up divorce. So, what happened?

Originally from Mexico, she moved to Texas and has since become one of several women living it up in Dallas, as seen on the Bravo series.

Last season, she seemed to lead fans to think she wants a divorce, and regularly brings up her former divorce from her first marriage.

So, has Kary got divorced? Who was her husband? Keep reading to find out all the answers you need about the RHOD star’s love life…

Who is Kary Brittingham?

Kary, who is originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, is a RHOD cast member.

She is also a mother-of-four – with three from a previous marriage, including daughters Sofia, Olivia, and son Alex – and a jewelry designer.

She moved to the United States with her family when she was 16, before relocating to Texas when she was 19 to attend college there.

The 50-year-old has a reported net worth of $1.5 million, which is thought to have largely come from starring on the Bravo series.

Speaking of Kary, what divorce was she talking about with her daughter? Was she married before her husband now (Eduardo, right?) or is she divorcing Eduardo and I missed it? #RHOD — Echo (@EchoDoesRadio) February 17, 2021

Is Kary from RHOD getting a divorce?

At the time of writing, Kary is still married

Looking at Kary’s recent Instagram pictures, she is still wearing her marriage ring, and has not publicly shared that she is getting a divorce.

Rumours have been circulating about one member of RHOD getting a divorce, which have largely been pointed at Kary and co-star Brandi.

There is no confirmation of a divorce from her current marriage. Plus, her Twitter bio still reads: “Mom to 4 amazing kids, wife and jewelry designer”.

Although, she does regularly speak about a former divorce from her first marriage with Stace Adam Sendra, the father of her first three children.

Kary should take the hint that her girls don't want to talk about the divorce #RHOD pic.twitter.com/1eNZvVDaXP — Kyle Oswalt (@KyleO333) March 24, 2021

Kary and Eduardo: Relationship timeline

Kary and Eduardo, who are both from Mexico, are both each other’s second marriage. They have one daughter called Isabella together.

She met Edward, who is the CEO and founder of a company called Tu Familia, through a mutual friend.

Edward is also the founding shareholder and board member of retirement fund asset management firm Invercap, based in Mexico.

They have now been married for over ten years!

