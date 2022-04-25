











Safari Foxe is best known for starring on Kandi & The Gang, but not for working at an OLG. Instead, she’s a regular customer at the restaurant whose relationship with co-star Patrick is a key storyline on the show.

She often flirted with manager and OLG parking attendant, Patrick, which has now blossomed into a romance between the two cast members. Looking at her Instagram page, their relationship is still ongoing since filming wrapped.

Although Safari has only posted one promo picture of them looking loved-up, their Instagram comments give more confirmation that this is only the start for their whirlwind connection…

Who is Safari Foxe?

Safari Foxe is one of the Kandi & The Gang members but she’s not a worker at OLG. In a ‘get to know’ her clip from Kandi’s Instagram page, Safari says that she’s adventurous and loves to travel.

While she isn’t a staff member, Safari said that she eats the food there and is a regular face at the restaurant. During the show, she develops a romance with Patrick Dallas who she has known for around two years.

The business owner, who runs her own body sculpting firm, has at least 81K followers on Instagram at @safarifoxe.

Safari got a couple red flags but he did make a point he is the one who has to be with her. Safari is beautiful though #KandiAndTheGang — Renee MSW RCSWI (@ExumeRasheda) April 25, 2022

Although there is just one promo picture on Safari’s page of her cuddling Patrick, he has not held back from showing his love for her. Most of her glamorous selfies are supported with love heart emojis from her beau in the comments.

Safari has replied to his heart emojis with the same amount of love back, with some fire, heart eyes and the ‘hands up’ emoticons thrown into the mix more recently on Patrick’s side.

When she commented with heart eyes on one of his recent posts, Patrick responded: “Thanks beautiful.” It comes as their relationship develops on-screen, with some fans all for their romance. But some are unsure if they match.

One fan reacted: “I’m going to be be honest, Patrick & Safari, I don’t see it working out for the long haul.”

Another simply took to Twitter and said: “Patrick is under a spell by Safari.”

Safari’s body sculpting business

Safari offers non-surgical body sculpting procedures, which recently involved giving Mama Joyce a butt lift thanks to Kandi Burruss taking her to her friend’s clinic. It offers lipo and lip fillers to teeth whitening and fat dissolve injections.

Clients can walk into Safari’s clinic on Wednesdays, or can pre-book their visits on any other days. The Kandi & The Gang star launched the business in 2019, when it was just a tool for self improvement and beautification.

However, it quickly developed into a fully-fledged business which now offers vacuum therapy among other beauty services. She has even launched one service called the ‘The Patrick 6 Pack‘ for men only!

