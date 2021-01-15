Kathryn from Southern Charm's weight loss explored - before and after pics revealed!











Southern Charm viewers have noticed that Kathryn has lost weight, so we explored her before and after transformation pictures.

The Bravo series follows Charleston singles as they pursue their personal and professional lives while trying to preserve their family names.

Amongst them is cast member Kathryn Dennis, and viewers have recently noticed her rapid body transformation.

So here’s Kathryn’s weight loss explored – with before and after pics!

Fans react to Kathryn’s weight loss

Although fans were worried about how Kathryn lost weight, others seemed to idolize her for the body transformation.

After a brief scroll on Twitter, it looks like the majority cannot believe how the Southern Charm star has done it so fast.

They first noticed the star’s weight loss when she brought out her confessional look on the recent episode.

Did Kathryn like drop half her body weight #SouthernCharm — Tina (@ladytin2x) January 8, 2021

Whatever Kathryn’s done to lose weight, I want all of it #SouthernCharm — Ola Onwunli (@OlaOnwunli) January 12, 2021

Wow Kathryn’s two confessional looks are what 50 pounds difference? Her weight loss feels extreme. I just want her to be healthy and to love herself #SouthernCharm pic.twitter.com/v3KczPWMhA — Fan Girl (@YUSoObsessed) January 8, 2021

Kathryn Dennis before weight loss

Kathryn’s recent weight loss was most evident when she wore a bandeau dress, which exposed her shoulders to viewers.

Looking back, Southern Charm star responded to people body-shaming her on Instagram, after they accused her of being pregnant over 2 years ago.

In November 2018, Kathryn revealed that she had gained weight, shutting down any pregnancy rumours that were circulating.

Kathryn Dennis after weight loss

Fans noticed that Kathryn appeared extremely different the new year began. One person said that she “looks like a different person”.

When someone questioned whether her body had been “photoshopped”, Kathryn’s boyfriend Chleb responded: “No photoshop you trippin.”

Many of her fans commented on how she has “lost a lot of weight”, with one defending her by saying she’s on a “better herself diet”.

