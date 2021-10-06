RHOBH: Who is Kathy Hilton's builder Aidan, who Sutton flirts with?











Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton has recently purchased a luxury property worth around $53 million dollars.

On RHOBhH, cameras showed the property undergoing massive renovations as Kathy is looking to sell the glamorous home.

She has enlisted builder Aidan to help renovate the luxury mansion.

Reality Titbit found out all there is to know about Aidan below, and looked into the home he helped Kathy to completely transform.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills | Still to Come Trailer | Bravo BridTV 4154 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills | Still to Come Trailer | Bravo 843786 843786 center 22403

Who is Kathy Hilton’s builder Aidan?

Aidan appears on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as Kathy Hilton is showing Sutton Stracke around her $53 million dollar luxury property.

Aidan sweeps Sutton off her feet… quite literally as he swoops her up from the ground and carries her towards the luxury pad saying “Why not?”

In the next part of RHOBH, Kathy mockingly imitates Sutton Stracke saying “no, no” and later saying “yes, please do it”.

Sutton appears to be quite enjoying the strapping builder carrying her across the driveway. She is then heard saying: “Kathy he’s really strong.”

In an interview with Decider, Sutton Stracke said:

That interior design architect guy who’s like this beefy man was carrying me everywhere. I’m like, What is this? Am I in heaven? Do you come with the house? He was really sweet and a very good sport.

RHOBH: Who is Kathy Hilton’s husband? Age and net worth revealed

Who is Kathy Hilton?

RHOBH star, Kathy Hilton is an American actress, socialiate, fashion designer, and philanthriopist. She is also the mother of socialiate Paris Hilton and fashion designer Nicky Hilton.

In 1979, Kathy married Hilton Hotels heir, Richard Hilton at just 20-years- old. When the couple first wed, Kathy worked in the banquet and sales department at the Waldorf Astoria earning only $160 each week.

Her husband started his own real estate investment firm in 1984 and later merged it with a partner to form the successful Hilton and Hyland.

Kathy Hilton is currently worth a staggering $350 million dollars which she has accumulated from various businesses, investments and real estate.

RELATED: Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ family link explored

Inside Kathy Hilton’s $53 million luxury property

Kathy Hilton tells Sutton Stracke that she has purchased the luxury mansion as one of her projects and is planning to sell the property.

The property is around 18,000 sqaure feet with five massive bedrooms. Stratton even admitted that the house was “huge” and said that she would be able to fit “three of my houses inside of this one house”.

When Stratton asked the value of the property, Kathy responded: “Somewhere around $52 to $53 million.”

Stratton then joked: “I don’t think I’ve ever felt so poor in my life.”

Kathy continued by saying that she and Rick had purchased the luxury pad for themselves, but Rick could not face leaving their current house as it is filled with lots of “sentimental memories”.

WATCH RHOBH ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK