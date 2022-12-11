Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton apologizes to TV star Mariska Hargitay after cameras caught her applying her lip gloss on stage during her acceptance speech at the PCAs earlier this week.

Kathy Hilton was caught on camera applying her lip gloss on stage, while actress Mariska Hargitay gave her emotional speech at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. The actress won Best Drama TV star for her interpretation on the Law & Order: SVU.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was up against The Kardashians for Best Reality Show, and the Kardashian-Jenner squad ended up taking the award for Calabasas.

Nonetheless, the Housewives were up on stage to announce the winner of Best Drama TV Star, where Kathy was seen re-touching her lip gloss during the actress’ speech.

And fans were fuming.

Kathy Hilton caught applying lip gloss on TV star’s speech

The popular Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hit the red carpet for the 2022’s People Choice Awards.

It was then, during Hargitay’s speech, that Hilton was caught opening her Valentino purse and applying her lip gloss, distracted as Mariska talked about empowerment and being kind to others.

Still, despite the on-stage distraction, Mariska’s speech captivated the audience.

Fans are not happy

As many fans were moved by Hargitay’s emotional speech, others who noticed Hilton’s touch-up momentum took to social media to call her out for her inappropriate behavior. However, other fans also laughed at the scenario.

Another fan wrote: “Not Kathy Hilton standing directly behind awkwardly and putting on lipstick. You can’t make this stuff up.”

One followed: “Kathy Hilton just got in her purse, pulled out a lipstick & freshened her lipstick right in front of Mariska Hargitay’s acceptance speech. TACKY.”

“MY GIRL @KathyHilton fixed her lipstick while #MariskaHargitay saying her speech. ICONIC KATHY,” one tweeted.

Kathy Hilton apologizes

Both privately and publicly, Kathy apologized to Mariska after the reality star went viral. The 63-year-old reassured fans her sudden touch-up was not meant to disrespect her and was unintentional.

In an interview with Extra’s Terry Seymour, she said: “I adore and respect Mariska very much. I already had reached out to her, and DMed her, I want to get her address.”

She added: “I feel terrible. I would never do anything to be rude intentionally, and I’m really sorry.”

“I apologize, Mariska, I’m really sorry… Look forward to talking to you.”

The investor later told the host she didn’t think she’d be in the shot at the time. Probably the reason why she thought it was the perfect time to touch up her makeup. She also claimed she was searching for a tissue in her bag and when she couldn’t find it, nervously grabbed for her lip gloss.

Co-star Sutton Stracke also stuck up for Kathy, explaining she most likely didn’t think the camera was on her as Mariska was talking.

