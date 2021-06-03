Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards' family link explored - how are they related?











Kyle Richards, who is best known for starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is related to actress Kathy Hilton. How are they linked?

The RHOBH star was seen jetting off to Lake Tahoe alongside Kathy on the show, which was the actresses’ first girl’s trip ever, according to Kyle.

Their bond was instantly noticed by fans, especially after they reunited, and Kyle revealed she was relieved to have Kathy back in her life.

So, how are Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton related? We explored their family links to find out all about their sisterly bond.

RHOCH: How old is Rachel Lugo? Age and boyfriend of star revealed!

Screenshot: Kyle Richards Is Relieved To Have Kathy Hilton Back In Her Life, RHOBH, Bravo

Who is Kathy Hilton?

Kathy has recently joined RHOBH, after being introduced by Kyle Richards.

The 62-year-old is an American actress, socialite, fashion designer, and philanthropist, who retired from acting in 1979.

FAR CRY VR : Dive Into Insanity - Launch trailer

She is the mother of socialite Paris Hilton and fashion designer Nicky Hilton, and hosted the reality show I Want To Be a Hilton on NBC in 2005.

The RHOBH star is married to real estate salesman Richard Hilton, who she met at the age of 15 while attending a private high school.

Kathy Hilton coming into Kyle’s room at 1 in the morning with 8 pillows, a fan, a Red Bull, chips and 6 newspapers is ICONIC #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/70I8pgEcHc — Reality Wine Down Podcast (@realitywinedown) June 3, 2021

How are Kyle Richards and Kathy related?

Kyle and Kathy are half-sisters

Kathy’s mother Kathleen Mary and father Larry Avanzino got divorced, before she later married Kenneth E. Richards.

Kenneth already had three grown children from a previous marriage.

Both him and Kathy then gave birth to two girls, who are Kathy’s two maternal half-sisters: actresses Kim and Kyle Richards.

In June 2012, Hilton reportedly said that she refuses to watch her half-sisters Kim and Kyle Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She said that they caused her to “break down in tears” over watching their lives “fall apart”, as reported by Daily Dish.

The sisters previously fell out and weren’t on speaking terms, but have since patched things up. They now seem to be closer than ever.

FAMILY KARMA: Who is Dillon Patel? Instagram and love life here!

Is Kyle Richards also related to Paris Hilton?

Yes, Paris Hilton is Kathy’s daughter

Paris is one of four siblings, as Kathy and her husband Rick also brought Nicky Hilton, Barron Hilton, and Conrad Hilton into the world.

The media personality, socialite, businesswoman, model, singer, actress, and DJ refers to Kyle Richards as her auntie.

Kyle seems to be just as close to her niece Paris!

WATCH RHOBH ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK