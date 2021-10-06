How did Kathy Hilton make her money, and is her massive house for sale?











RHOBH star Kathy Hilton is known for being rich, but it would be no surprise if she shocked fans when showing off her $55 million home.

Planning to sell the property, she gives Sutton Stracke a tour of the place, which her co-star reveals could fit three of her own home inside.

The surname Hilton says it all, a family known for its glamorous hotel franchise, and she’s not even the richest sister in the sibling circle.

After peeking inside the extremely expensive home, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers may wonder how Kathy made her money.

RHOBH: What is Kyle Richards’ net worth in 2021? Meet her chef!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills | Still to Come Trailer | Bravo BridTV 4154 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills | Still to Come Trailer | Bravo 843786 843786 center 22403

What is Kathy Hilton’s net worth?

Kathy has a net worth of (*holds breath*) $350 million in 2021.

She is officially the richest Beverly Hills housewife of all time.

We already know that co-star Sutton Stracke has a significant amount of wealth, at $2 million, and Kathy tops it by several millions.

Her half-sister Kyle Richards is worth a huge $60 million, but that is still very far off from the worth Kathy holds in her bank.

While Kyle is thought to take home half a million dollars for every season, it’s likely that Kathy makes a similar salary, as one of the show’s big names.

Not the special event butler…Kathy Hilton is too rich. #RHOBH — Shanique (@NicoleShanique) October 4, 2021

How did Kathy make her money?

First of all, Kathy has been in entertainment since the age of nine!

As a child actress, she’s not shying away from the camera. Her irst major appearance was in 1970 on the sitcom Nanny and the Professor.

Then throughout the 1970s, she appeared on more shows and TV movies, including classics like Bewitched and The Rockford Files.

She then married business magnate Richard Hilton, grandson of Conrad Hilton, who founded the Hilton hotel chain.

He himself was co-founder of Hilton & Hyland, a real estate firm in 1979.

She then opened a gift and antiques store that she ran for nearly two decades, before focusing on fashion in the 2000s.

Then, her daughter Paris Hilton started The Simple Life, which she starred in, before going onto appear in other reality shows.

Kathy Hilton is my spirit animal. She just casually says she’s getting a massage mid convo as the ladies continue to fuss 😂. I aspire to be this unbothered and rich. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/oLPh4I2rGX — J. Carter, Esq. | #LawyerBae (@iamjcarter) October 3, 2021

FAMILY LINK: Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards – how are they related?

Inside Kathy’s $55 million home

The $55 million home is just one of Kathy’s projects, and not her main home. It is already listed on Rick’s Hilton Hyland site!

You can browse the listing here, where it is currently up for sale – it even has a custom bronze wet bar and glass-enclosed wine room!

It is a new Georgian construction from the ground up, and is filled with eight bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

Kathy and her husband Rick bought the place for themselves, but he wanted to stay at their home where they’ve made memories together.

The huge back yard has a pool, too – and plans to completely transform the inside of the home are currently in the works by her builder Aidan.

WATCH RHOBH ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK