There’s never a dull moment with the Vanderpump Rules cast and it seems now, Tom Schwartz’s ex Katie Maloney has had her say on Tom’s rumored “new girlfriend” Jo Wenberg.

The Vanderpump Rules drama has taken over the internet for weeks, but it seems now Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss can sit back as the public’s eyes have turned back onto Katie and Tom Schwartz.

We take a closer look into rumors that Tom Schwartz has a “new girlfriend” called Jo Wenberg and what his ex of 12 years, Katie, had to say about her.

Who is Tom Schwartz’s rumored ‘girlfriend’ Jo Wenberg?

Jo Wendberg is Tom Schawartz‘s hairstylist, who began working for him and many of the other Vanderpump Rules cast in 2015.

Jo’s also good friends with ex Vanderpump cast member Kristen Doute.

When it was revealed Jo was living with Tom, the other cast members couldn’t get their heads round why. “First of all, Kristen’s her best f****** friend. Why isn’t she staying at Kristen’s down the street?” Katie said.

She was born in Kohler, Wisconsin, in 1988, meaning Jo’s age is 34 or 35 at the time of writing. Tom was born in 1982, making him 40 years old.

Jo can be found on Instagram @jomygosh, but her page is private at the moment.

Tom denied he and Jo were dating in Feburary

Rumors began swirling about Jo and Tom when it was revealed they had moved in together. In a now-deleted scene of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on March 1, Tom told Katie that Jo was staying with him “until the 1st.”

However, In Feburary, Tom told US Weekly that he and Jo were not dating. “She’s just someone who I appreciate on a deep level and she’s a really cool human being, and we’re just hanging out.”

“I just got out of a 12-year relationship. I cannot be in a committed — I can’t dive back into another relationship,” the Bravo celebrity said. “It wouldn’t be fair to the other person ‘cause I’m kind of consumed with, like, business and my family and I’m kind of falling in love with myself all over again,” he told the publication.

Katie Maloney doesn’t hold back on her opinions on Jo

Tom’s ex Katie Maloney has addressed the rumored relationship between the two, and she’s not holding back on how she feels about Jo Wenberg.

A Vanderpump fan account shared rumors about when Schwartz and Jo might have first been linked, and fans did not hold back in the comments. Tom’s ex Katie weighed in with a searing comment: “Jo is spooky. I mean none of us could stand to be around her.”

“When Tom and I announced our divorce almost a year ago,” Katie added, “the last thing she text me was ‘Bieber loves you / I love you, and I’m so supporting of your inner thoughts and and visions / live in the moment, you’re a gem and I’ve always respected you. I love you. Xo Jo'”.

“She is a psycho and I will also light her on fire with Rachel,” Katie concluded.

However, some fans don’t agree with Katie’s comments.

One replied: “Was any of this commenting necessary? Did she ever do something bad to you? You’ve always given off such follower/buIIy/gang up/mean girl vibes and energy. This comment just seems crueI. I truly hope you find the healing you need, I mean that.”

Although, some fans seemed to be on Katie’s side: “I’m so here for this era” said one.

The “on fire” comment seems to stem from Katie saying on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live! that she would light Schwartz on fire if she found out that he did choose to protect Sandoval in the whole ‘Scandoval’ drama, willingly taking on any backlash.