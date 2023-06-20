This season of Vanderpump Rules may be over, but the cast all still providing us with all the content as Katie Maloney takes to her Instagram to debut her hair transformation, posing with a new ‘stunning’ pixie cut.

The Vanderpump Rules star has been on the show since Day 1, and within the 10 years, fans have seen her get married, divorced, and experience all the highs and lows life has to offer in between.

We take a look at Katie Maloney‘s new hair, and what friends and fans have been saying on the transformation.

Katie Maloney hair

Katie Maloney recently took to her 1.5 million Instagram followers to debut her new pixie haircut, as she captioned the post: “Torn,” in reference to the Natalie Imbruglia song, who the pixie cut appears to be channeling.

The star also posted a number of selfies on her Instagram stories, as she captioned one: “Learning how to style a new haircut is sometimes the best part.”

Since Maloney’s Bravo debut in season 1 of Vanderpump Rules back in 2013, we’ve seen her with an array of hairstyles.

She’s been rocking the short do for a while, although this is the shortest she’s gone.

Fans and friends are ‘obsessed’

Katie’s comments were flooded with friends and

“I AM SO OBSESSED. STUNNING DOESN’T EVEN DO IT JUSTICE,” commented bestie and ex-co-star, Stassi Schroeder.

“I’m DYING OMG,” exclaimed Ariana Madix.

“I am so here for this era of Katie,” penned another.

However, others misread ‘Torn’ for ‘Tom.’

“At first glance, I thought it said TOM and I screamed!!!! I screamed noooooooooo!!! Don’t be torn girl it looks FANTASTIC!” wrote one.

“That r & n in torn was confusing. Thought it said, Tom,” commented one fan.

Something About Her is almost open

Since the end of the series, Katie and Ariana have kept fans updated on the status of their Something About Her sandwich shop via TikTok, which is soon set to open.

They recently gave fans a sneak peek of the back alley as they skipped through the path surrounded by flowers. Let’s hope this back alley isn’t as dramatic as SURs!

Katie also took Stassi, Kristina, and Lala Kent into the new store for a peek recently, as the place almost looks complete.

No official opening date has been announced yet, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated!