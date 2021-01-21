What is Kelly Dodd's ethnicity? RHOC star's roots explored!











Kelly Dodd makes up one part of the friendship group on The Real Housewives of Orange County. So, what is the Bravo star’s ethnicity?

During RHOC’s latest reunion, she is seen screaming “I’m black” following Braunwyn’s on-screen accusations that Kelly is racist.

It follows several Instagram photos by Kelly posted back in October 2020, which showed her wearing a “Drunk Housewives Matter” hat.

So, what is Kelly Dodd’s ethnicity? Fans are wondering where she is from…

Screenshot: Kelly Dodd’s Wildest Real Housewives of Orange County Moments | RHOC, Bravo YouTube

Kelly’s ‘Drunk Housewives Matter’ hat

At Kelly’s bridal shower, she was surrounded by several girlfriends who she claimed had given her gifts, which she claimed included the hat.

In an Instagram post in October 2020, the fourth photo along shows Kelly wearing a glittery gold hat which reads ‘Drunk Housewives Matter’.

She addressed the hat in a separate post, which said: “Over the weekend at my bridal shower I got lots of gifts and briefly displayed them.”

Kelly added:

One was a hat with a play on words since I’m about to be a wife, I’m on a Housewives TV show and might be drunk once in a while. It was not attended to offend or make any kind of statement. Of course I support black lives and racial equality! Thank you all. Love, Kelly.

What is Kelly Dodd’s ethnicity?

Chicano

Kelly has Latina heritage, and was born and raised in Arizona.

Both of the Housewives’ parents are from Mexico, making Kelly Chicano, which includes people born in the United States with Mexican ancestry.

Who would’ve thought @RHOC_KellyDodd would’ve been the most level headed one this season? 😂 seriously love her #RHOC — Melissa (@mels452) January 14, 2021

Did Kelly Dodd get fired?

No

Several viewers have wondered if Kelly has been fired from RHOC, following controversial statements she made about Covid-19.

She said “you are only hearing numbers, not the reality” in reference to the pandemic on an Instagram comment.

Kelly later apologised, and said: “What I wrote that it’s God’s way, that’s not what I meant. What I meant was, do these pandemics happen because it’s God’s way? I’m not God, I’m not insensitive.”

She added:

I feel bad for all the families that have lost loved ones and I think that we should stay home and protect everybody. I want to apologise to everyone that got offended.

However, there have been no confirmations that Kelly has been fired, and it was reported that the rumours were false.

