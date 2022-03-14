











Kenya Moore is filled to the brim with business, whether that’s her hair care company or shooting productions. Since Kandi & The Gang’s new season hit Bravo, fans are wondering how much money she has to her name.

The RHOA star isn’t just a reality TV star, but an entrepreneur, business owner, actor, and even the former Miss USA. Is there anything this gal can’t do?! Of course, all of those assets contribute to her overall fortune, and it’s BIG.

From her hair care brand to producing films, Reality Titbit has done some digging to uncover how the Atlanta-based reality star built her success from the ground up. She’s now worth millions – let’s find out why.

When did Kenya Moore win Miss USA?

Kenya Moore, now 51, won Miss USA aged 22 in 1993. She secured the Miss Michigan USA title that year, and then became the second African-American woman to officially win Miss USA.

The pageant star then represented the United States in the Miss Universe 1993 pageant and placed fifth. She also became a model for the Ebony Fashion Fair cosmetic line.

She began modeling at the age of 14 and in the course of her modeling career was the January 1992 cover girl for Chicago-based Johnson Publishing Company’s Ebony Man’s (EM) magazine.

From pageants to producing

Kenya launched her own company, Moore Vision Media, in 2008. The company produced erotic thriller The Confidant, while she is credited as producer and director of Trapped: Haitian Nights, after the project lost its director.

She took over the production and completed the film. Her company is an independent movie production and home-video distribution firm, which only adds to her long resume of entrepreneurial experience.

The RHOA star later released her own exercise video, named “Kenya Moore: Booty Boot Camp”, which rivalled her co-star Phaedra Parks own workout video and was a primary storyline in the show’s fifth season.

Then in 2014, Moore launched a hair care products brand, which is now being sold in CVS pharmacies. She describes her friend Kandi Burruss for being a “inspiration” in business!

Kenya’s net worth in 2022

Kenya’s net worth has rapidly increased over the last few years, going from $800K to $1million in a year. Before her RHOA appearance, she was an actress on various programs, including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Meet The Browns.

Fans may recognise Kenya for her music video debuts, such as Jermaine Dupri’s “Money Ain’t a Thang” (1998), Nas’s “Street Dreams” (1996), Shai’s “I Don’t Wanna Be Alone” (1996), and Tupac’s “Temptations”.

She has also starred in a number of films, including Cloud 9 in 2006 and I Know Who Killed Me a year later. Several years on, her hair care business is rapidly expanding to different stores, so it is no wonder her success has increased!

