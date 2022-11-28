Since The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 5, former Miss USA Kenya Moore has been a full-time cast member. She twirled her way onto the Bravo show in 2012 alongside Porsha Williams.

As with all of the cast members on the show, fans get to know about the family, work, and love lives of the Real Housewives. Kenya Moore has opened up about her early life and relationship with her parents on the show, as well as who she’s been dating over the years.

In 2022, RHOA fans may be wondering what happened to Kenya’s ex, Matt Jordan. The two had a tumultuous relationship on the Bravo series. But, Kenya is now in a totally different place than when she was with Matt.

RHOA: Is Matt Jordan Threatening Kenya Moore? (Season 9, Episode 9) | Bravo

Who was Matt Jordan on RHOA?

Matt Jordan is a former cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

He appeared on the Bravo show as the partner of Kenya Moore.

Matt was 29 years old when he was with Kenya, and he worked as a fitness professional. But, the two split in 2016.

Kenya was granted a year-long restraining order against Matt in 2017, the same year that she tied the knot with her ex-husband, Marc Daly, per TMZ.

Per The Sun US, Matt was charged with “one count of assault and two counts of disorderly conduct – fighting – in November 2019.”

Matt and Kenya’s romance

RHOA season 9 saw Matt and Kenya’s relationship play out on screen.

Episode 6 saw Kenya tell Cynthia Bailey that she’s “not doing good.”

She said: “Matt came home from California, it was maybe two o’clock in the morning. He had been drinking and we haven’t talked so I wasn’t going to open the door.”

CCTV footage from Kenya‘s home was shown during the episode which saw him kick a window on her garage door.

During RHOA season 9 episode 9, Kenya sat down with Cynthia and read out a message that she had received from Matt. She said: “I promise I’m going to make it my business that you never want to talk to me again.”

Matt later turned up at Peter Thomas’ Club 1 opening in Charlotte, Kenya said: “I never thought matt would drive three and half hours and 200 miles to force me to talk to him. What is he thinking?”

Peter and Cynthia both told Matt and Kenya separately to “walk away” from the relationship.

Kenya moved on from Matt and now has a daughter

After splitting from Matt Jordan, RHOA star Kenya moved on.

In 2017, Kenya got married to Marc Daly.

The two welcomed a daughter together, Brooklyn Doris Daly, on November 4, 2018.

However, things didn’t work out between the pair. Kenya filed for divorce in May 2021.

Page Six reported in September 2022 that Kenya and Marc are still not officially divorced. She said that the divorce is currently at a “standstill.”

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website. For the UK, you can visit the Refuge website here, or Women’s Aid.

