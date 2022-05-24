Kerry McReynolds, Below Deck Sailing Yacht star's story will be remembered forever













Kerry McReynolds featured on Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 1, and her story is one that has stuck with viewers forever.

Each season, Parsifal III welcomes aboard a new set of charter guests, some of them more difficult than you could ever imagine. Kerry, on the other hand, was always the opposite and was adored by the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast and fans of the show.

Kerry McReynolds’ life story will live on

Kerry McReynold’s long, hard battle with cancer came to an end on 5th February 2022. As she touched the hearts of many, the tragic news has been posted on Legacy.com so Kerry’s life story can live on.

The post reminisces about Kerry’s most enjoyable moments, stating: “Kerry also loved to travel and was always excited for an adventure. Among her international travel destinations were Mexico, Greece, Brazil, Thailand, Bali and Costa Rica to name a few.”

They also described Kerry as “the ultimate cool girl whose love of the Rolling Stones and good music was unparalleled”.

Tributes to Kerry take over social media

As you’ll know if you watched Kerry’s episode on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, her positive energy was infectious and she wasn’t letting cancer affect her quality of life. Her family and friends have posted tributes to her across their social media. One of Kerry’s friends described how beautiful her funeral was, telling followers:

“It was a beautiful gathering she would have loved. It was held at a bar in Solana Beach. It was sad, sweet, loving and ended up with everyone dancing to a really fantastic Rolling Stones cover band (her favourite). She would have loved it.”

Another friend paid tribute to Kerry through Instagram, saying: “You inspired me to be the best version of myself. May you dance and be the beautiful free spirit you are eternally on the other side.”

Kerry McReynolds on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

In one of her tribute posts, a friend of Kerry (Chris) spoke about how they ended up on the Bravo show. As we know, Kerry wanted to live her life to the fullest, which was even noticed by chief steward Jenna Macgillivray, as she said: “Considering Kerry’s health condition her attitude is so positive. That takes so much strength.”

Kerry’s friends were also very aware of her bright outlook in life and wanted to help her live every dream possible. It was her friend ‘Dino’ who proposed the idea of appearing on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, as he decided to “get creative” when Kerry told him she wanted to go on a super yacht.

Chris also commented on how much fun they had filming the show:

“We all ended up on the first season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht and had the time of our lives. Kerry was on all the sea toys, flipping off the side of the boat, charming all the crew and sharing her love with all of us.”

