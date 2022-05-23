











Kim Fields’ husband Christopher Morgan has had some reality TV stints, but only when he briefly appears on RHOA alongside her. So, what does he do for a living? In reality, he is an all-singing all-dancing actor.

A few seasons ago, fans will remember when Kenya Moore claimed Kim’s husband was gay. Ever since, Kim and Kenya haven’t been the best of friends, but they have addressed the situation with Kenya apologising for what happened.

Now, viewers are eager to find out more about Christopher. We barely knew anything about his life and background when the drama kicked off between Kim and Kenya, so let’s get to know her beau of over ten years a little better.

Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Meet Kim Fields’ husband

Kim Fields‘ husband is Christopher Morgan, a 44-year-old Broadway performer. He is a father-of-two who has regularly attended press events hand-in-hand with his RHOA wife, such as the red carpet.

When Kenya Moore informed their fellow cast members that a rumor was going around about Chris being gay during a 2016 episode, Kim told the women that she and Chris love each other deeply and said their marriage is solid.

Shortly after Kim’s first reality TV stint, Chris appeared alongside her on Oprah: Where Are They Now? where the married couple opened up about finding out they’d be having a second kid when she was 44 years old.

Talking about her role in the series, he said: “My initial reaction to the ‘Real Housewives’ was, ‘All right, great. My wife’s going to be working on a show. I had never seen the show before.”

Just started season 8 #RHOA and new girl Kim’s husband is the sweetest angel pls don’t tell me otherwise — Reali Tea (@realitttea) May 20, 2022

Christopher Morgan’s job

From his dancing debut in Romance & Cigarettes to performing on Broadway for the play Kiss Me, Kate, he’s got some seriously impressive shows on his resume. He even danced on the Dream Girls United States tour!

The actor, singer and dancer was also in Ain’t Misbehavin‘ back in 2009. But it’s not just on stage and in performances that he showcases his skills, as he also hits a high note or two in the church, too.

He has had a few debuts on RHOA, but that’s not where his primary work focus is. During his appearances, Kenya told her co-stars there had been a now-debunked rumor in the entertainment industry for years that Christopher is gay.

Chris told E! News in an interview in 2016:

Now, I understand, I’m a Broadway performer without a real name, as far as Hollywood goes, and when Kim and I first got together, there was all kinds of speculation about me. […] What does bother me is that she took the platform that she did to spread the lie that she did, but at this point Kenya and I have spoken. She’s apologized.

Kim’s husband has been in the musical theater industry for more than 20 years.

kim fields and her husband are cute and funny lol — kennedy (@kennnnedynicole) May 21, 2022

Chris and Kim’s marriage timeline

Chris and Kim have been married since 2007, and have two sons, 15-year-old Sebastian and Quincy, six. The Broadway performer is incredibly thankful, writing on Instagram in 2021: “Grateful for my family. They are my everything.”

Kim tends to keep her marriage away from the limelight and social media, but often goes on days out with her husband and two sons. She was previously married to Johnathon Freeman from 1995 to 2001.

Since they were married in a private ceremony officiated by Pastor Donnie McClurkin, Kim and Chris have been living together in Atlanta, Georgia, as a family of four.

Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

