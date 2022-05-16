Kim Zolciak's three successful companies help fund her six children













Kim Zolciak has launched three companies to help fund her huge family lifestyle, which has helped her accumulate a whopping net worth since joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta. So, what’s her net worth?

Known as a RHOA OG, the mom-of-six temporarily left the show in season 5 before making her return for the tenth season. Even though she left again, she’s still among drama, such as talking to Sheree Whitfield about Kandi Burruss.

More recently, fans are questioning how Kim, known for wearing iconic wigs, makes money. With six children to look after, it’s no wonder that viewers feel curious about how she can fund such a big family. We’ve got all the answers…

Kim Zolciak’s net worth

Despite no longer being a main RHOA cast member, Kim has seriously kept up her finances over the years. She is now worth $3 million alone as per Celebrity Net Worth, while her NFL player husband Kroy Biermann is worth $5 million.

Their luxurious home features a basketball court, large pool and elevator, which gives huge hints about their income. The couple’s rise to fame began when they had their own Bravo spin-off series Don’t Be Tardy for the Party.

With six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and over 9,000 square feet of space, their success has enabled Kim and Kroy to afford the Atlanta property. During her first couple of seasons on RHOA, Kim, 42, was pursing a career in music!

When Kandi Burruss joined the show for season two, she helped Kim record her “Tardy For The Party,” which is the theme song for her reality show. Together with her husband, Kim and Kroy are worth a whopping $8 million.

Kroy earned most of his money from his time as a football player for the Atlanta Falcons, and has a $2.5 million yearly salary, as per Screenrant. Overall, she’s making a huge buck, and together, they are a successful power couple!

The RHOA star’s three businesses

Kim sells skin, hair, and body products, as well as blended oils and spa accessories. The RHOA OG also has a makeup brand line with daughters Brielle and Ariana called KAB Cosmetics, which includes items like lipstick and eyeshadow.

It doesn’t stop there, as the reality star started her own swimwear line called Salty K in 2020. It comes four years after, in 2016, Kim launched Kashmere, her own luxury beauty and lifestyle brand.

In 2019, both Kim and Kroy had dreams of opening a coffee shop. She contemplated opening a Dutch Bros franchise in Georgia, but so far has not gone on to launch the shop she was hoping for.

She has six kids to look after

Before Kim became a Real Housewives cast member, she was a single mother to her two daughters, Brielle and Ariana. The older children have since been adopted by her husband Kroy Biermann, which was accepted in 2013.

Kim and Kroy also had children of their own, including sons Kroy Jr., Kash and Kane and daughter Kaia. They frequently discussed planning for baby number seven on Don’t Be Tardy, which was canceled in May 2021 after eight seasons.

Their family began after it was announced in November 2010 that she and Kroy were expecting their first child together. They welcomed son Kroy Jr in June 2011 before tying the knot in November that year.

