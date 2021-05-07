Who is Kirsten Jordan on Million Dollar Listing New York? New broker's husband revealed!











Million Dollar Listing New York is back, showcasing incredible real estate across the big city. Kirsten Jordan joins the show as a broker.

Top estate agents have been seen guiding clients around huge mansions and apartments across New York for several years.

The Bravo show is returning for its ninth season with its first woman to join the cast, a successful real estate broker called Kirsten.

So, who is Kirsten? What else does she do when she’s not busy selling real estate? We found her on Instagram – meet the broker here…

Who is Kirsten Jordan?

Kirsten is a licensed associate real estate broker, based in New York.

She recently made history by becoming the first female cast member of the franchise on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York.

The new cast member currently works for Douglas Elliman, alongside her busy home life as a mother-of-three.

Fluent in Italian, Kirsten has a popular real estate and lifestyle blog, where she shares tips and tricks to making it in the world of NYC real estate.

She also writes about motherhood, wellness, and travel.

Million Dollar Listing NY: Kirsten’s career

Kirsten has certainly made her mark in real estate.

She has brokered over half a billion dollars in sales for Fortune 500 executives, Oscar-winning actors, and mega-influencers.

Kirsten has sold out three new developments in the city, for a total of $100M, and facilitated more than $3 billion of real estate in predevelopment, leasing, marketing, and sales.

At Douglas Elliman the Kirsten Jordan team has over $890 million in closed transactions and $590 million in new development sales.

Kirsten Jordan: Partner and family

Kirsten is married to a developer from Milan, called Stefano Farsura.

They often collaborate on business deals – including new developments – when they’re not busy looking after their three children together.

Kirsten and Stefano’s children are all young, and currently attend school.

