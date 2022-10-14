









Kory Keefer is the newbie on Winter House, alongside Jessica Stocker. As season 2 gets underway, Bravo viewers are eager to find out more about Kory, from what he does for a living to his hobbies alongside filming.

OGs and new stars have officially entered the vacation property where Summer House and Southern Charm cast members and their friends come together for a rowdy trip. And it’s all away from the cosiness of their own homes…

Kory has joined the line-up as Craig Conover’s best friend, who was his roomie through college. They have been friends for years, and now the duo get to experience the drama going down in Stowe, Vermont, together.

Get to know Kyle Keefer

Kyle is a South Carolina gym owner and adrenaline junkie at heart. He paid his friend Craig a visit at the Winter House, and basically stayed there ever since while getting to know the line-up of women in the property.

He admitted that, while the girls are unaware, he is “kind of pursuing all of them”. The heartthrob of the house can even do a backflip or two, and is a successful entrepreneur when it comes to building a brand.

Kyle, who was born in Maryland and raised in South Carolina, went to the same fraternity as Craig, Kappa Sigma, at the College of Charleston. Since his arrival, Ciara has taken a shine to Kyle, claiming he is “so attractive”.

View Instagram Post

He already owns two brands

Kyle has two brands to his name: Core 24 Gym in North Carolina, and media company Culture V Clout. The latter has a goal of “filmmakers connecting people to brands through a visual experience”, as per the brand’s bio.

He combined the two businesses to work together, as Culture V Clout creates the media packages for his gym, which has locations in Greenville and Seneca. Powerlifting, free weights and cardio equipment can be used at both places.

The Winter House newbie launched the media brand in December 2021, while the vibey gym – which features art all over its walls – was opened at least eight years ago, earning itself a 4.7-star average on Google Reviews.

Check out Kyle’s Instagram

Kyle revealed he is looking for bouncer and dancers for his “new strip club”, on the same night he made his debut on Winter House. Claiming he is a “red flag magnet” in his bio, Kyle is a joker on Instagram and said he “pees in pools”.

With at least 4.6K followers, Kyle’s three main interests are fitness, art and design, and isn’t afraid to crack a few jokes in his IG captions. He wrote under a post: “Yall ever sent a risky text & you so scared you just start doing chores.”

Clearly proud of his Core 24 Gym brand, the Winter House star often shares photos of him and his colleagues living it up at events in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his down time, Kyle enjoys travelling to top views, such as Highland Peak.

View Instagram Post

WATCH SOUTHERN CHARM ON BRAVO EVERY THURSDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK