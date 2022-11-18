









When Kory Keefer joined the cast of Winter House, he said that he was “kind of” pursuing “all the girls” in the house. Fans of the show were given all the gory details of Kory and Jessica’s night of romance on the 2022 show. Now, viewers are wanting to know whether Jess and Kory are still together.

Winter House kicked off its second season on October 13 on Bravo. This season, some of the cast members are married, others are boo’ed up and more are single and ready to mingle.

Kory Keefer and Jessica Stocker are newcomers to Winter House. So, let’s find out more about what fans make of the pair.

Kory is a ‘heartthrob’

During the Winter House season 2 trailer, Kory is dubbed “the heartthrob of the house.”

He has an interest in more than one of the Winter House ladies during season 2 and said: “The girls in the house have no idea…”

Kory is introduced as Craig Conover’s friend on the show. But, while Craig is loved up with Paige De’Sorbo, Kory is living his best single life.

Jess and Kory don’t look like they’re still together

Judging by both Kory and Jessica’s Instagram pages, they don’t appear to be an official couple in 2022.

Gossip Next Door reports that Kory is “likely single” this year.

Although Kory and Jessica were seen cozying up on Winter House, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they formed a full-on relationship after their hookup.

However, they could also be keeping their relationship under wraps as new episodes of season 2 are still coming out.

In a November 16 article from ET, Kory reportedly, “owns up to having strong feelings” for Jessica.

He also said in the interview with ET that he and Jessica “grew together” as people and that things can go from zero to 100 in the house as they live together every day for three weeks.

Kory added that it “wasn’t just a fling” with Jessica.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have contacted Jessica and Kory for comment.

Fans wish they knew less about the hookup

During a November episode of Winter House, Jessica and Kory get into bed together.

After their romantic night, Jessica reveals the details of what went down to her fellow housemate, Rachel, and provides a lot more information than anyone may have needed.

Many viewers of the show have taken to Twitter since the episode aired to comment on the scene, one wrote: “Me listening to Jessica give way too much information about her night with Kory” with a GIF of Channing Tatum saying “ew.”

Another tweeted that the Jessica and Kory romance wasn’t for them: “I’d prefer to watch Kyle and Amanda with their family over Jessica and Kory any day.”

