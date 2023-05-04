Kristen Doute’s face caught Vanderpump Rules fans’ attention when she made her show comeback. She’s now “looking good” after a three-year gap from the show, but has she had surgery?

The Vanderpump Rules star is officially back to support her bestie Ariana Madix, who recently found out that her partner of 10 years, Tom Sandoval, had a seven-month affair with Raquel Leviss.

Kristen’s return had many asking if she underwent surgery, and what she looked like before and after getting a facial reconstruction in 2015. In recent years though, the star has addressed whether she got a nose job or not.

Photo by JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kristen Doute’s face ‘looks healthy’

As Kristen returned to Vanderpump Rules, many became distracted by her face. Having not seen her face for three years, Bravo viewers are in awe of her “healthy” appearance after time off-screen.

One fan wrote: “This is the best Kristen has ever looked, stunning.”

Another penned on Twitter: “Kristen looks so freaking good #PumpRules.”

“Kristen looks beautiful idc #PumpRules,” reacted a fellow viewer.

She has denied ‘having work done’

In 2020, Kristen finally addressed Botox rumors, confirming that she hasn’t had work done recently. Although many have speculated that she underwent a nose job, she responded to a fan who asked about potential Botox.

“I did not!” Kristen responded. And that wasn’t all for the Bravo star, who admitted she had got filler done back in 2015 for the first time, shortly before she underwent face reconstruction surgery after an accident.

“WTF with the [pout] or whatever you’re doing? Stop,” another commenter wrote, to which Kristen replied, “Oh, honey, you’re welcome to unfollow if you don’t like my face.”

However, she got her “first round of Botox ever,” in May 2014, which she shared with followers via Twitter.

Kristen has always been very open about cosmetic procedures. She underwent plastic surgery in October 2015 after she fell onto her face while exiting an Uber and fractured facial bones in three places.

Her Pump Rules comeback

Kristen is back on Vanderpump Rules to support her bestie Ariana Madix. Kristen, who herself was previously in a relationship with Tom, has fans convinced she’s about to “do something crazy” amid the Scandoval drama.

After being fired from the Bravo show three years ago, she is seen wiggling her fingers and asking Ariana, “Ready?” in the season finale trailer. Recently, Kristen said she was with Ariana when she found out about him cheating.

She claimed on her Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast that Ariana’s gut told her to check out Tom’s phone and that’s when she reportedly discovered photos from an intimate FaceTime call between Tom and Raquel.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

