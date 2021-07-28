Who is Kurt on RHONY? Meet the nude model on Instagram!











Kurt is returning to The Real Housewives of New York, who is now known as the nude model on the Bravo series. Meet him on Instagram.

The RHONY cast usually shares insights into their personal and professional lives, but on July 27th, we will see them marvel at the sight of a naked man.

And it will be Kurt McVey behind the camera, who will pose as a nude model for them – aka, in his birthday suit alongside the glamorous ladies.

Viewers may be wondering if he actually does nude modelling for a living, and what his background is. Reality Titbit done all the background research.

Who is Kurt on RHONY?

Kurt McVey is a writer, artist, curator, and performer from New York City.

He has several bylines with publications, such as The New York Times, T Magazine, Interview Magazine, Vanity Fair, and PAPER Magazine.

The RHONY star regularly interviews creative artists, including a recent piece on Robert Nava for WhiteHot Magazine.

Oh, and he does a bit of nude modelling, as seen on the Bravo series!

Kurt McVey: Nude modelling and career

Kurt isn’t actually a full-time nude model – he is a journalist.

It looks like he put his bathroom suit on specially for RHONY! As a successful artist and performer, it did not seem to phase the star.

He began his journalism career as a contributor to Interview Magazine, where he covered established names in the art and music industries.

Originally from Long Island, McVey is also a successful artist, model, performer, entrepreneur, and screenwriter working out of NYC.

RHONY: Meet Kurt on Instagram

Kurt, who has 2.3K followers on Instagram, usually posts art on his page.

From reviewing the late-Japanese artist Tetsumi Kudo’s exhibition, to posing for several portraits, Kurt gets well involved when it comes to art.

Often visiting galleries and doing his fair share of modelling, the RHONY model educates his followers on historical stories behind each post.

His very artsy Instagram doesn’t give much away about his personal life, despite how much the cast members have spoken about his body!

He even shared this recent snap with the RHONY stars (below), where he gives “much love” to the cast he filmed with.

