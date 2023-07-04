Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade have been linked romantically and fans are suggesting the two got “matching tattoos” amid Mauricio Umansky divorce rumors. After rising to fame as a child actor, Kyle later joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with her family. Now, the spotlight is on Kyle, Morgan, and Mauricio as claims circulate that the Umanksys are headed for divorce.

After getting married in 1996, Kyle and Mauricio welcomed three daughters together. Their family has appeared on Bravo‘s RHOBH as well as Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills. On July 3, 2023, People exclusively reported that, after 27 years together, the pair is “separating.” However, Kyle has denied these claims via social media.

Photo by Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards ‘tattoo’ rumors

As claims that Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards have separated circulate the internet, more rumors are swirling about the RHOBH star.

TMZ reports that Kyle and country singer Morgan Wade “allegedly have matching heart tattoos.”

However, Kyle doesn’t appear to be showing off her ink via Instagram lately. Nor can a heart tattoo be seen on her wrist, as Daily Mail suggests, in photographs from February 2023.

Morgan, who Kyle has been linked to, is known for having many tattoos and can be seen sporting a heart tattoo on her hand in an Instagram post from January.

Kyle showed off some wrist tattoos back in 2022. She shared a snap from behind-the-scenes filming of RHOBH.

She thanked Uplift Tattoo for her ink last year. Kyle also confirmed that the tattoos were “real” in the IG post comments, reports Page Six.

However, she didn’t confirm her reason for getting a tattoo or whether there was a meaning behind it.

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The American Heart Association

Kyle denies separation claims

Taking to Instagram in response to the “split” rumors, Kyle shared a post on July 3 stating that she and Mauricio are not divorcing.

She wrote: “…Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously…”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star concluded that she and her husband will be working through their “issues” “privately.”

Who is Morgan Wade?

Morgan Wade is a musician who hails from Virginia.

She’s 28 years old and releases a new country music album in 2023.

Morgan has around 200k Instagram followers and can often be seen hanging out with Real Housewives stars including Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle.

She’s also on TikTok with over 150k followers and over 630k likes.