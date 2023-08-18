The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has honored her late best friend, Lorene Shea, on her second birthday since death.

Kyle Richards is currently making waves with her steamy appearance in Morgan Wade’s new music video, but the TV star has taken a break from promoting the song with a heartfelt message in remembrance of her late BFF Lorene Shea.

Shea passed away in May 2022 but Kyle hasn’t missed any opportunity to honor her friend, including on her birthday.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Kyle Richards ‘misses’ best friend Lorene Shea on heavenly birthday

In an Instagram post on August 17, Kyle looked back at her best moments with Lorene over their four-decade friendship.

“Happy heavenly birthday Lorene,” she wrote. “So grateful for all the years we had together. I miss you every day.” Images ranged from childhood memories to glamorous girl’s nights out.

Richard’s friends also responded with their sincere words in the comments section.

Her daughter, Alexia Umansky, wrote: “Happy birthday Lorene,” while Sutton Stracke added: “So beautiful”.

The birthday tribute is the second time The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star has commemorated her friend’s big day. Kyle posted a video of similar photos last year – Shea’s first birthday since her tragic death.

“Happy birthday Lorene,” she penned. “You should be here with us celebrating. Instead, I scroll through our texts and think about how much I miss you and wish you were here.

Lorene Shea passed away after a battle with mental illness

Shea passed away on May 1, 2022 after suffering from a “debilitating” mental illness, Richards told fans on May 7.

According to the Bravo star, she maintained a close relationship with Shea; they “spoke every day” and would “be there for each other no matter what was going on in our lives.”

To Kyle’s knowledge, Lorene “started to suffer from debilitating depression not that long ago”.

“She had always been a happy person. How did this happen?” she continued. “All who loved her rallied around her and did everything that could be done to get her help. But the system is broken. The system made it impossible to get her the help she needed.”

Not much is known about Lorene but fans have seen her appear on RHOBH several times and she was a mother and wife.

Since her death, Kyle has focused her efforts on raising mental health awareness. She recently hosted a Night Of Music with National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI) in Lorene’s honor.

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741 to immediately connect with a trained volunteer who is ready to listen and support you through difficult times.