Kyle Richards strips off for racy photoshoot but fans ask to see Mauricio











Kyle Richards is the cover star of PhotoBook magazine, and the racy photo has left fans excited to see her man, Mauricio, after the actress posed with a model.

Last week, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion ended with a lot of drama and tears in between. Days later, the popular star has shown her fierce side with a racy photoshoot.

Once a child star, the popular Bravo housewife posed in a black and white dress, as well as nude for the cover. But don’t worry, a handsome man modelled with the reality star, and it wasn’t Mauricio.

Kyle Richard’s incredible cover photo for PhotoBook

On October 14, Kyle took to her personal Instagram account to share the exciting news of being the new cover star of PhotoBook magazine.

The 53-year-old looked completely gorgeous and flawless, as she served for the camera. For other images in the magazine, the star sported a black dress with a cutout section in the back.

In a message to her four million followers, Kyle captioned: “Don’t @ me. It’s art @mikeruizone had to do some convincing to get me to do this. Then I got approval from the fam chat. Thank you.”

Fans wonder about Mauricio

No, the man posing with Kyle isn’t Mauricio. Fans of the popular Housewive wonder where was her beloved husband, and why wasn’t he the one posing with her. Other fans joked about the real state broker looking “so good”.

A follower asked: “But why wasn’t Mauricio the male model?”

Another one joked: “Mauricio is looking buff!!!!”

“I just keep staring!” a third one penned.

“If your family’s ok with it, screw the haters! you look [fire emoji],” a fan defended.

Answering a fan’s concern, Kyle reposted photographer Mike Ruizone’s response on what her husband thought about that super racy shot.

“What did Mauricio have to say about that hot hunk she has her legs around????????,” to which Mike simply responded: “He was totally fine with it when we FaceTome him from the shoot.”

Growing in the ‘Halloween’ franchise

Gaining worldwide fame through RHOBH, Kyle’s journey into fame first began as an actress. Best known for her roles in Down to Earth, ER, and Halloween Ends, the actress is back for the spooky season.

During an interview with PhotoShoot, the reality star discussed her longtime journey in the Halloween flick franchise. She added she was “extremely grateful” for playing the same character.

She said: “I am fortunate to be in this position – not many people can say they’ve been playing the same character for so many years – with such a loyal fan base.”

Her first appearance in the Halloween franchise began in 1978 at the age of nine. Interpreting the role of Lindsey Wallace, three movies later, Kyle grew up as the iconic character.

Known for her strong character in the RHOBH series, this is the perfect role to release all the stress from the reality TV world.

