Lala Kent and Kairo Whitfield have been linked in 2023 after the Vanderpump Rules star appeared on Watch What Happens Live.

While Vanderpump Rules fans are still coming to terms with Scandoval, Lala is giving Bravo fans even more to talk about as she mentions Shereé Whitfield’s son during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Lala sat down with Andy Cohen and Gillian Jacobs in April 2023 and now fans are saying “leave him alone,” in regard to Kairo Whitfield.

Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Lala takes a liking to Kairo

During another Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen episode from February 2023, Lala and Katie Maloney played a game of “Swipe Right Or Call It A Night?”.

The ladies were asked if they would “swipe right” or “call it a night” on other Bravo stars including Shep Rose, Kory Keefer, and Austen Kroll.

When Andy asked about Shereé Whitfield‘s son, Kairo, Lala replied: “Oh I’m swiping right all day.”

Lala was previously in a relationship with Randall Emmett, however, the two split in 2021.

Kairo just welcomed a baby

While Lala has expressed her interest in 27-year-old Kairo, fans were quick to jump on Twitter in 2023 to remind her that he’s just welcomed a child.

One WWHL fan wrote: “Dang LaLa! Just when fans started giving you the benefit of the doubt you throw out that your fantasy hook-up would be Kairo. Why even put that in the atmosphere when YOU KNEW he just had a baby?”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 is set to see Sheree Whitfield as a ‘glamma’ to Kairo’s daughter.

Fans ask Lala to “leave him alone”

Lala has mentioned Kairo Whitfield more than once during her WWHL appearances in 2023.

The 32-year-old mom of one clearly isn’t afraid to express her interest in the Real Housewives star’s son.

However, fans are less than impressed and have even tweeted that she should “leave him alone.”

While Kairo’s mom Shereé’s dating life is featuring on RHOA season 15, less is known about his love life.

He has 69k Instagram followers at @kairo.whitfield.