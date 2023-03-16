Lala Kent and Randall Emmett had a turbulent relationship but their split came just seven months after the arrival of their daughter, Ocean, in March 2021. Does Lala Kent have custody of her daughter?

Not long after Randall Emmett’s divorce from Ambyr Childers was finalized in 2018, Kent and Emmett announced their engagement.

The film producer and his ex-fiancée split from each other after three years of dating amid cheating allegations. Lala Kent has publicly spoken about the allegations on both social media and Vanderpump Rules.

In fact, Lala Kent hasn’t only spoken out about her relationship but she has also called out Raquel Leviss amid the “Scandoval” drama that surrounds her affair with Tom Sandoval. The Vanderpump ‘cheating’ saga has ultimately ended Tom’s nine-year relationship with co-star Ariana Madix.

Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Does Lala Kent have custody of her daughter?

Lala is still fighting for sole custody of Ocean, she and Randall Emmett currently share 50/50 custody of their daughter.

The ex-fiancés have been tied up in a custody battle over their baby girl, which has largely remained private since their split in October 2021. The Bravo stars only communicate through a phone app to arrange pick-ups and drop-offs for their daughter.

It appears Emmettt is well-versed in co-parenting. He and 34-year-old actress Ambyr Childers also co-parent two daughters – London, 13; and Rylee, 9 – from their six-year marriage, which ended in 2017. Childers is also seeking “sole legal and physical custody” of their daughters “for a variety of reasons.”

Lala recently told Andy Cohen, that Emmett has a new girlfriend, they are “still together” and even got “engaged.”

Lala Kent strives to make an ‘impact’ on the family court system

On the latest episode of the She Pivots podcast, Lala talks about the emotional turmoil that fighting for custody of her daughter has taken on her. Lala said that not only did she know that she needed to leave, but she also knew she needed “to get the kid out.”

Kent said on October 15 2021 she had an epiphany that she needed to take action as she recalls thinking: “This guy is a really bad person we need to enter a custody battle.” Kent and Emmett have now been in a year-long custody battle.

When the host asks her what she wants to be remembered by, Lala states: “I really have to make an impact in the family court system.” Whilst she knows that her situation is not “unique,” she is desperate to use her platform to make a difference. Concluding that Kayden’s law needs to be passed in all US states.

Lala and Randall aren’t on the same page

During an episode of the Genuinely GG podcast in March 2022, Randall explained that he has a lot of respect for his baby mama and that his main focus was on their child. Randall said: “She’s the mother of my child. No matter what happens in life, I will never disparage or talk ill about her because she’s Ocean’s mom.”

However, it doesn’t appear as though Lala is as bothered about talking ill of Randell. During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Randall said: “I have to understand how the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing to ever happen in my life [Ocean]?”