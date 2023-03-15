Lala Kent and Raquel Leviss’s drama continues to unfold as Kent has accused Leviss of wearing the same outfit as her on the red carpet a couple of years ago.

Lala Kent has called out Raquel Leviss amid the “Scandoval” drama that surrounds her affair with Tom Sandoval. The Vanderpump ‘cheating’ saga has ultimately ended his nine-year relationship with co-star Ariana Madix.

The Vanderpump Rules boss and cast have been left ‘gobsmacked’ by the news. Lala Kent is speaking out and has now slammed Leviss on Instagram, accusing her co-star of copying her red carpet outfit.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Lala Kent accuses Raquel of wearing the ‘same outfit’ as her

Lala has resurfaced a 2019 image of Raquel in a black lace dress from the MTV awards; which took place on June 15. She compared the look with a snap of herself in a similar dress; at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards, taken on June 2.

Kent accused Leviss of being a walking “red flag.” As she took to Instagram and wrote in text over the snaps: “Say, Ambular, was that you going through my laundry?”

She continued: “That one time I wore this to an award show and at the next award show R*quel showed up in my saaaaaame look. The red flags have been everywhere this whole time.”

How similar are Lala and Raquel’s outfits?

While the dresses were not exactly the same, they were certainly similar. Both outfits had black lace detailing with a nude underlay, matched with a pair of black heels.

Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

The duo each wore their luscious blonde locks in high scraped-back ponytails, complete with a black ribbon tied in a bow.

They opted for similar soft glam natural makeup looks and also wore diamond earrings. However, Raquel’s dress was short with an open back and had long sleeves. In contrast, Lala’s smock was a maxi dress with short sleeves.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

Lala Kent’s feud with Raquel Leviss explored

The vibes between the co-stars have been completely off since Raquel’s affair with Tom was exposed earlier this month.

Lala has been very vocal about the situation and took to her Instagram story on Tuesday, March 14; calling her out for sending some castmates a legal letter. The letter requests that they delete the explicit video call scandal which was found by Madix on Sandoval’s phone.

In the since-deleted video Kent exclaims: “Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer that if he has stuff to send over, he can send things to my lawyer, same with the rest of my friends and cast alright?”

It appears Lala is continuing to take to her Instagram stories to hit out at Leviss, amid the ongoing Vanderpump Rules drama.