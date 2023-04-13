Lala Kent is throwing shade at Raquel Leviss in 2023 as she edits and pastes her face over her co-star’s in an Instagram post.

It’s no secret that Lala Kent and Raquel Leviss are no longer friends in 2023. Following Scandoval, Lala has had a few things to say about both Raquel and Tom Sandoval.

In March 2023, the Vanderpump Rules stars’ feud continued as Lala called Raquel out as a “copycat.”

Now old throwback photos of Lala and Raquel are resurfacing on the ‘gram but not as fans have seen them before.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Lala Kent edits her Instagram page

As Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ affair came to light, the Vanderpump Rules stars appeared to alienate themselves from the rest of their cast mates.

Many cast members on the show including Scheana and Tom Schwartz have spoken publicly about Tom and Raquel since news of their affair broke.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Tom Schwartz said Raquel was Tom’s “heroin,” and that he was “addicted” to her.

Tom was previously in a relationship with Ariana Madix for nine years before the pair split this year.

Following their break up, Scandoval came out. Tom sat down with Howie Mandel and his daughter, Jackie, on the America’s Got Talent judge’s podcast to tell his side of the story.

Lala removes Raquel Leviss’ face from post

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent took to Instagram prior to a new episode release in April 2023.

She shared a throwback snap of herself and Raquel which had previously been deleted on her Instagram grid.

Lala had copied and pasted her face and placed it over Raquel’s face in the snap.

She wrote in the image caption: “In honor of tonight’s new episode of VPR, here is a throwback photo that I had to delete. But I dig my face in it so I did a little editing and I’m reposting…”

Lala added: “Face in this pic by: @drjasondiamond.”

She called Raquel a ‘swamp creature’

Pump Rules season 10 is brimming with drama, drama, and more drama.

Not only is Scandoval unveiled during the show but Raquel also kisses Tom Schwartz this season.

After Raquel kissed Schwartz, Lala called her a “disgusting swamp creature.”

Sandoval addressed the Schwartz kiss during his interview with Howie Mandel.

He also said that he and Raquel aren’t currently putting a “label” on what they “are.”

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR