Lala Kent has been praised by fans for her ‘honesty’ over on Instagram as she opens up about using FaceTune and Snow App to edit her recent WWHL photos.

The Vanderpump Rules cast has been gracing our TV screens since 2013, as Lala joined the SUR gang two years later in 2015. Since then, the cast has become huge reality stars, with this season’s Scandoval gaining them more attention than ever.

We take a look at Lala Kent‘s latest picture, and how she’s opened up about using editing apps to ‘smoothen out’ her pics.

Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Lala Kent opens up about using FaceTune and Snow App

Taking to her Instagram after her WWHL appearance, Lala posted a photo of herself on Andy Cohen‘s famous sofa.

At the end of the caption, the Bravo star wrote:

“Smoothed out my skin with: Facetune

Brightened my eyes and smacked my teeth with a bit of whitening with: Snow app. Lips by: @skintightaesthetics.”

Fans praised the star for her honesty as TikTok user described her as “so refreshing.”

Another fan on Instagram commented: “Love that she states what she edited. Respect the honesty.”

This isn’t the first time the VPR star has opened up about using FaceTune

The star has always been an open book about editing her pics, as she admitted to it as far back as 2020, via her Instagram stories.

Taking to the platform, she shared a side-by-side pic, comparing her edited, and non-edited snaps, captioned: “Instagram and real life.”

Underneath the comparisons, she wrote: “Remember y’all. This s*** is all fake. “Even I’m up in here FaceTuning my a** off for the gram.”

Lala Kent hopes Raquel Leviss ‘got help’ after the reunion

After months of suspense, the three-part Vanderpump Rules finale has finally come to a dramatic ending, as the rest of the cast was faced against Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss shortly after news of their seven-month affair broke.

Just after the finale aired, Lala opened up about how she was feeling after watching Raquel Leviss‘ last interview in the reunion.

“I don’t know how other people feel about the last five minutes, but I did sit there and go ‘oh s***.’ She needs some real help and I hope that she got it.”

The reunion was filmed in advance, around two weeks after Scandoval came to light, as tensions were still extremely high.