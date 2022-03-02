Lala Kent is now ‘Dripping in Diamonds’ after splitting from Randall













Lala Kent’s launch of makeup brand Give Them Lala has been helping her cope with her split from Randall. The 31-year-old had a very public and intense break-up with her former fiancé.

The reality star is now focusing on her career but hasn’t missed the chance to have a poke at Randall while she’s doing it.

Keep reading to hear the juicy details on Lala’s new brand and her apparent dig at her ex through her promotion picture on Instagram.

Lala launches makeup brand after Randall split

Lala has been coping with her break-up by refocusing on her career. The star told The New York Post: “The Give Them Lala brand is something I’m so proud of and passionate about.”

The reality star says she realises how important it is for her to be able to move on from the break-up so she can continue to be a successful businesswoman and mother to her daughter, Ocean. She said:

We sell on social media so in order for me to continue to build the brand, I can’t sit around and wallow in emotion. I have to get on with my day. Lala Kent, The New York Post

The TV star now feels ready to ”move on and take on the world”.

Lala throws shade at Randall on promo post

Lala Kent has spent the past few weeks promoting her new makeup brand Give Them Lala and one of her most recent posts has got fans obsessed as she appears to throw shade at her ex in the caption:

Dripping in diamonds that were never brown.

Diamond Drip Liquid Highlighter Lala Kent, Instagram

To many, this might not seem like much of a dig but eagle-eyed fans will remember that during a previous interview after her break-up, the star claimed Randall had lied about the ring he got her and had to “dye” the diamonds to make them appear more expensive!

Lala looks to the future

It’s safe to say Lala was heartbroken when she found out about allegations of Randall cheating, describing him on the Vanderpump Rules reunion as “disgusting”.

Lala has been honest about how the break-up has affected her and has said she would do anything to turn back the clock. However, the reality TV star is now focusing on her career and daughter and is excited about the future.

