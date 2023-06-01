Lala Kent’s tattoo of ‘801’ meaning is totally random. The Vanderpump Rules star had her shoulder on full show while arguing with Tom Sandoval about his affair with Raquel Leviss and fans grew curious about it.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion saw Lala Kent share her opinion, alongside James Kennedy, on the Scandoval that saw their co-star Tom have an affair with Raquel, during his 10-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

However, amid all the drama as Andy Cohen quizzed them on the recent season, there was one thing catching fans’ eyes: Lala’s shoulder tattoo, which has the number ‘801’. Reality Titbit can reveal its meaning.

Lala Kent’s tattoo: ‘801’ meaning

Lala’s 801 tattoo represents the area code from Utah tattooed on her left shoulder. The number, 801, is an area code for Salt Lake City. She said on the Unwaxed Podcast: “I need to represent. I need to feel my roots again.”

She admitted that she impulsively gets her tattoos, before adding that she had a panic attack after getting 801 inked on her shoulder. “I knew that I wanted a tattoo there, I definitely didn’t think it was gonna be 801,” Lala revealed.

Although Lala wasn’t sure about the 801 shoulder tattoo, she has fond memories of Utah. In 2020, she told Bravo Insider, “Everyone knew their neighbors. We would drive around the neighborhood and give out our Christmas gifts.”

The Pump Rules star’s other ink

Lala also has the word “mom” on her right bicep. Some of the Bravo star’s other tattoos include a lion head inside her right arm and the word “dad” inside a head on the back of her arm above the elbow.

The Vanderpump Rules cast member previously had ‘Rand’ [for her ex-fiance Randall Emmett] inked on her right bicep, but modified the script to read ‘bRand new’.

Bravo fans react to Lala’s tattoo

Since Lala got her shoulder tattoo, Pump Rules viewers have grown curious about exactly what it means. One fan simply asked her: “What does your 801 tattoo mean?”

Others have described the ink as “random,” with one writing: “So many tattoos.”

Another fan commented: “Just realized me and Lala Kent have matching tattoos.”

“I have been dying to ask for ages… what is the little tattoo you have on your left shoulder???” reacted a fan.

