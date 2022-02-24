Larsa Pippen denies infidelity with Tristan Thompson caused her divorce











Real Housewives of Miami star, Larsa, and her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, have been divorced for a couple of years now and it’s safe to say the journey to get here was far from smooth. The couple technically filed for divorce a previous time before finally following through, but there have been rumours that infidelity and cheating with NBA star Tristan Thompson are what caused the divorce.

We have all the details on the divorce drama as well as Larsa’s response to the cheating speculations, keep reading to find out more.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Haute Living

A quick recap of the divorce

Scottie and Larsa were married for over two decades and during this time they had four children together, some of whom are now adults. Scotty Jr is the eldest at 20-years-old, followed by Preston and Justin, both 18 and finally Sophia the youngest at 12-years-old.

In 2016, after 21 years of marriage, Scottie decided to file for divorce but this didn’t last long as only a few months later he withdrew the papers and tried to work things out with his wife.

However, things clearly didn’t work out for the couple as two years later Larsa filed for divorce herself. This one was for real and the couple permanently cut ties in 2019.

The reason for their divorce on paper was due to ‘irreconcilable differences’ but the rumours are suggesting it was because of something else.

Larsa address infidelity with Tristan Thompson claims

Fans began to speculate that the RHOC star had cheated on Scottie with Clevland Cavalier’s player, Tristan Thompson, but rumours were quickly shut down after Larsa addressed them during a Hollywood Raw podcast.

During the podcast interview the 49-year-old ad it very clear that she hadn’t cheated on Scotty and that the reason for their divorce was that they grew apart and began fighting over a lot of things.

However, the reality star did admit that she had dated Tristan for a while and claimed it was post-divorce before he began dating Khloe Kardashian. Larsa revealed that she was in fact the one who introduced Tristan to Khloe at a party one night and the couple apparently began to date very soon after.

Larsa expressed how this hurt her at the time as rumours started to arise that she had purposefully tried to ‘ruin’ Tristan and Khloe’s relationship when she was in fact the one who introduced them.

So apparently Larsa Pippen was seeing Tristan Thompson who started seeing Khloe days after Larsa introduced them and all these happened while Larsa was still married to Scottie Pippen.. pic.twitter.com/PyjzD1qMpT — 🌻S E N A M🌻 (@__sephie) November 9, 2020

Larsa was spotted with rapper Future after her divorce

Larsa can’t seem to catch a break as at the time there were also rumours that the RHOC star had also cheated with rapper, Future. Larsa once again revealed that this was not the case and that she and Future were just friends.

However, the reality star recently revealed that she thought Future was ‘very romantic’ therefore we find it hard to believe there was no physical connection too.

They met at a party soon after her divorce and said that the two of them got on really well and they formed a ‘respectable relationship’ based on the fact that they were ‘friends who needed each other at the time.’

