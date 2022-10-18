Larsa Pippen's OnlyFans appeal vanished after dad demanded she 'shut it down'











Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen said her dad killed her buzz on OnlyFans after people kept ‘calling him’ about her profile.

The 48-year-old opened up over the ordeal during BravoCon at the weekend.

She explained after her dad told her she needed to “shut it down”, the reality star lost her appeal. Now, the TV persaonlity is working on trying to get her account back to what it was.

Larsa Pippen ‘loses OnlyFans appeal’

Screenshot from The Real Housewives of Miami | New Season | Official Trailer | Peacock Original | Peacock YouTube channel

The RHOM star said she was very “active” on the adult subscription site when she spoke on the Housewife 2 Housewife panel at the festival.

“I love the platform,” she explained. “I think it’s amazing.”

However, it went downhill when people started ‘calling’ her dad, the star added.

Larsa said: “So my dad called me, and my dad said a lot of people were calling him. … He said, ‘I don’t know what OnlyFans is, but we need to shut it down.'”

After that conversation, she claims he took her “appeal” away.

“He just took it,” she explained. “So I haven’t been able to get back to where I was on my OnlyFans.”

The Bravo star opened up over feeling she made a community on the platform as she speaks Arabic. She was reportedly making thousands of dollars per day from her posts, writes Page Six.

Larsa made ‘$200,000 from content’

The reality star hasn’t been shy about her account on the platform.

During a segment with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, the 54-year-old quizzed her on the largest amount of cash she’s ever received from the site.

She divulged: “Well, it depends on how many posts do you have, how many photos. But I feel like probably $200,000.”

But, the mom-of-four clarified she didn’t have to post anything too racy for her followers.

The TV personality first appeared in the Housewives spinoff during its premiere in 2011. However, she decided to leave after season one with co-star Cristy Rice. The businesswoman then re-joined the cast in 2021.

It’s estimated her net worth falls within the $10 million range, according to celebritynetworth.

It comes as the latest trailer for the new season of RHOM dropped earlier this week. Fans will be able to see the first four episodes from December.

Fans were left waiting between seasons three and four as the spinoff went on hiatus after ratings declined, writes Distractify. After season three in 2013, RHOM was off-air for eight years before it returned in 2021. However, viewers now only have a matter of weeks left before season five returns to their screens.

