Who is LaToya Ali from RHOA? Meet Kenya Moore's new bestie!











LaToya Ali made her debut on Real Housewives of Atlanta, having been introduced as Kenya Moore’s new friend. So who is she?

A group of tight-knit Atlanta-based housewives continue to live up their glamorous lifestyles in Georgia’s capital city – as seen on the Bravo series.

So when cast member Kenya brought her new friend LaToya onto screens, viewers began to wonder who she is, and whether she’ll be seen regularly.

So who is Latoya Ali? Let’s get to know Kenya’s friend – she’s a YouTuber!

Meet LaToya Ali

Canadian-born LaToya Ali is best known as LaToya Forever.

She’s a YouTuber and author – with 1.45 million subscribers on her channel!

In 2012, she was the official Vibe TV host at the American Music Awards.

LaToya is also the founder of children’s clothing brand Ali Kids Apparel.

Also, Latoya is crazy & I don’t think I’ve never seen anyone like her on reality tv. I love her tho! 😂 #RHOA — Felicia (@naturally_fe) December 15, 2020

LaToya and Kenya: Friendship

While Kenya decides to remodel her house, she is developing a new friendship with LaToya – who plans to set Kenya up with a new man.

However, the other housewives are shocked with how friendly Kenya has been with LaToya – due to being less warm to new people in the past.

LaToya joined the show after fellow housewife Cynthia Bailey visited her home to invite her to a party.

Kenya told Cynthia that her new friend LaToya would be joining them, and they started getting along really fast.

And it looks like she’s set to become part of the cast, as LaToya has added RHOA into her Instagram bio!

It feels like Kenya wants to eat Latoya’s box for breakfast lunch and dinner. #RHOA — KADEEM.®️ (@deemxreckless) December 15, 2020

LaToya Ali: Family

The 33-year-old has children Samia, Zayn and Ayah with Adam Ali.

LaToya revealed they are going through a divorce after a 6-year marriage.

