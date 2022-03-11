Lea Black didn’t stop at designer bags following her RHOM exit













Lea Black is still living her typical Miami lifestyle, and despite leaving reality TV behind, not much has changed when it comes to the former RHOM star’s finances. In fact, she’s now a thriving beauty icon.

We were reminded about Lea’s stance on the Bravo reality series during the recent reunion, when Lisa Hochstein suddenly mentioned how Lea Black was there for her during a separation.

The reminder was met with an “oh god” reaction from Marysol Patton, but fans instantly rushed to defend Lea for her TV appearance. From buying the girls Birkin bags to drying their tears, viewers wonder where she is now.

Lea bought RHOM girls handbags

Lea Black was part of the show until season 3 but didn’t return for the fourth because she didn’t want to if the show wasn’t going to be different, she revealed on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

During her appearance, she was incredibly generous to her fellow cast members, some of which she remains close friends with to this day. Lisa Hochstein is one of her dearest friends from the show.

This is despite not being part of the friendship group, but her loyalties came from “sticking together.” She said:

When you have a group that sticks together, I’m going to always back you and you’re always going to back me no matter what. I’m not going to tell your dirty secrets and you’re not going to tell mine no matter what.

It was also no surprise that Lea had a high amount of wealth in the bank, and often posed with sparkly designer handbags during public events. She’s always been in the skincare industry, and continues to be part of it today.

She’s now a beauty icon

Lea Black was always a firm entrepreneur in the business industry, which she fell back on when she left RHOM. Today, she prides herself on being a CBD beauty and skincare fanatic, as the founder of Lea Black Beauty.

Also now a TV and radio personality, author and philanthropist, Lea’s Signature Skincare Collection was originally created in 1984 as “Sudden Youth” and in 2019, after years of research and development, introduced CBD products.

So in the eight-year hiatus without RHOM on the air, she was focusing on expanding her beauty business. With more time do just that after leaving, Lea sells products such as Premium Hemp CBD Soothing Eye Cream for $98.

Her net worth after Bravo exit

With a whopping $85 million to her name, and nothing less than diamonds on her ears, it’s clear that Lea Black continues to live up an extremely lavish lifestyle. She has developed more than 400 products in her years!

As host of podcast “Lunch With Lea Black”, she hasn’t stopped grinding for success since her appearance. The star is now a philanthropist, skincare entrepreneur, best-selling author, mother, wife, “Mayor of Miami” and RHOM alum.

Her own fiction book released in 2015, Red Carpets & White Lies: A Novel, brought in some income two years after the third season ended. She also offers free content on Instagram, which involves her “Lea’s Life Lessons” posts.

While Lea amassed the majority of her net worth while appearing on the show between 2011 and 2013, she was also one of its highest-paid cast members at the time. Lisa falls behind her in terms of the richest, at $30 million.

