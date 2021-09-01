RHONY: What happened between Leah McSweeney and Rob Cristafaro?











Since Leah McSweeney opened up about her baby daddy Rob Cristafaro on RHONY, viewers have wondered what happened between them.

They are both co-parents to daughter KiKi, while Rob is not a complete stranger to the Bravo reality series, as he has featured in a few episodes.

Known as Leah‘s ex-boyfriend, some fans might expect there could be some animosity between them. However, they seem to have a strong friendship.

Recently though, the RHONY star broke down about Rob, and had an emotional moment while thinking of him and KiKi. We explored their split…

BEFORE AND AFTER: When did Leah McSweeney get a nose job?

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 | Bravo BridTV 3049 Your First Look at The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ClxQcQbGnQU/hqdefault.jpg 816694 816694 center 22403

Who is Rob Cristafaro?

Other than being Leah McSweeney’s ex-boyfriend, Rob is an artist.

He is also her baby daddy, meaning he is the father of their daughter Kier Marie, who they usually call “KiKi” as a nickname.

Living in New York City, Rob grew up in Yonkers and White Plains, New York, and went to the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan.

Rob is the owner of New York streetwear business Alife.

Leah loves Rob, he’s the one that got away but is still kind of there. He’s her Frank Cataña.#RHONY #RHONJ — Mostly Unpopular Bravo opinions (@bravo_mostly) September 1, 2021

What happened between Leah and Rob?

Leah and Rob split in 2008, two years after having KiKi.

Although she has not revealed exactly why they split, the RHONY star recently said he had “disappointed” her during the relationship.

They have since been co-parenting their daughter, and often spend time together as a family – which involves dinner a few nights a week.

Leah once explained that their relationship is almost like a marriage, but that they don’t sleep together or live in the same house.

Even though I think Leah is dramatic, the moment she had thinking about Rob and Kiki seemed so genuine and sweet. She deserves to find her person at last #RHONY — Martha (@BravoBeliefs) September 1, 2021

RUMORS: Is Ramona Singer getting fired from RHONY? Fans react

Leah and Rob: Before their split

Rob was Leah’s first love, and someone she expected to grow old with.

She had been working at his streetwear business Alife, before starting her own company called Married To The Mob.

They then conceived their daughter during 2006 Fashion Week, according to an interview with The Observer, before splitting two years later.

In 2010, Leah appeared on another Bravo show The Millionaire Matchmaker, where she was set up with another man.

However, Leah told The Cut that she blew off that guy because she and Rob wanted to give their relationship another shot.

Although it didn’t work out, they continue to be in each other’s lives.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY ON BRAVO TUESDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK