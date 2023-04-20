The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip to Thailand has been full of dramas, including Leah Mcsweeney’s health problems, but why did she end up in the hospital?

Leah McSweeney was one of the stars who joined The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, as the cast headed off to Thailand. Of course, the trip was dramatic on many levels, but we wouldn’t expect anything less.

We take a look at what happened to Leah, and why she was admitted to the hospital.

Leah McSweeney was admitted to hospital

Leah had a viral infection ‘of some sort’, as she told Candice in the season finale when they were alone in the room together.

The Real Housewives Of New York City star had been suffering with her health since the start of the Girls Trip as she opened up about her PMS and PMDD to producers. She’d missed out on several activities with the rest of the girls, including Gizelle Bryant, due to this.

Things went a step further when Leah exclaimed she ‘couldn’t feel her legs,’ moments before collapsing in a retail store.

Producers stepped in, helping Leah lay down before she cried for Pepsi, saying, “I don’t want to die.”

Luckily, she got better, however then ended up at the hospital after throwing up in the bathroom, as she had to be “extra sure” that nothing was seriously wrong.

The RHONY star seems to be doing much better now

Judging by her Instagram page, it seems like Leah Mcsweeney is doing much better after her hospital visit during filming as she vacations in Miami.

In her latest post, rocking a chic red bikini, the star wrote: “I love NYC but Miami is growing on me.”

Fans were complimenting the star on her abs, as one wrote: “Share your 6pack secrets please and thank you lol.”

Another said: “Damn 6pack.”

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 announced

After an epic season, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls trip has come to an end for season 3, but there’s no need to worry as Bravo has released the lineup for season 4.

This time, the ladies will be heading off to Morocco, and will include eight of your favorite Housewives:

Filming wrapped at the start of this year, however as of yet no official air date has been given, but we’ll definitely be keeping a lookout.