Can you buy LeeAnne Locken's Infinity dress from RHOD? Worn 175 ways!











Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken has become known for the infinity dress she made, which she claims can be worn in 175 ways.

Since her departure from the Bravo series, Leeanne has kept herself pretty busy with her clothing business L’Infinity.

Although she isn’t returning for season 5, she’s still making her mark, as fans have become transfixed by the L’Infinity dress that she created.

So here’s how to buy the popular dress designed by LeeAnne Locken!

What is the L’Infinity dress by LeeAnne?

The dress was created by LeeAnne in 2018. But it has suddenly come back on fan’s minds after she asked for her wedding dress to be made for free.

D’Andra was also filmed wearing the dress during episode 12 of season 4.

The black L’Infinity dress, which can be bought with different-coloured sleeves such as red, black and white, could be worn 175 different ways.

L’Infinity also claim that the dress makes you look two times smaller.

LeeAnne was really out here having people do favors for her! A WHOLE WEDDING DRESS SIS #RHOD — Nàyonce (@Miss_Million_) November 26, 2020

Can you buy the L’Infinity dress?

It appears that the link on L’Infinity’s social media pages currently takes fans to a news website which doesn’t match the company’s business.

The company’s Instagram or Facebook page is also not allowing messages to be sent to them either, so it looks like the dress might be out of stock.

The dress, which is actually called the ‘ultimate little black dress’, has three different sleeve types and bottoms.

On its own, the dress costs $150. If you want it with all of its attachments, it costs $325, or $175 with a single colour of attachments.

When you need to be multiple famous Hollywood witches on the same Halloween weekend. #RHOD #bravotv pic.twitter.com/1UUwwikFds — Ironically Bravo (@IronicallyBravo) May 4, 2020

Fans react to LeeAnne’s L’Infinity dress

Several RHOD viewers wanted to get their hands on LeeAnne’s multi-way dress, but the majority of fans said they didn’t ever actually buy it.

In a poll created by a fan, 94.4 percent of voters said they hadn’t gone on to purchase the 175-way dress for themselves.

Some criticised the dress, who were mostly shocked that she had asked for a free wedding dress. One person said the dress is a “mess”.

Another fan said it is a “genius idea”, with others saying they like the dress.

I love me some Kam💕 but watching these #RHOD reruns…I just need to know how many times @KamWestcott has worn LeeAnne’s multi-way dress…out and about not behind closed doors. #rhodpremier — Allison Fox (@AMFox1227) January 6, 2021

D’Andra is jealous that LeeAnne’s dress is a genius idea and she and Kary tried to make it look like it’s complicated to embarrass her and take customers away from her. Anyways where can I buy this dress? 🤔🤔 #RHOD — POS cokewhore homewrecker everyday (@reality_hbic) October 8, 2020

d’andra dressing up as dee and then wearing leeanne’s dress in the next episode… i’m sorry but she’s a comedy genius pic.twitter.com/nBNUczWqSU — a (@outsideofu) December 30, 2020

