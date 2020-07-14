Below Deck Mediterranean is back on Bravo this summer for its fifth season to date.

Each time we step aboard, us viewers are presented with a whole new world of glitz and glamour. Each season the yachts get bigger, the destinations more beautiful, and the guests, undeniably, more difficult.

The stand-out guests on Below Deck Med this season are Justin Thornton and his pals; namely, Leo Glore. Since Leo rocketed onto our screens in episode 5 (Monday, June 29th), viewers have wanted to know more.

So, who is Leo Glore? We found the Below Deck Med guest on Instagram to find out more.

Who is Leo Glore?

Leo Glore is one of the guests featured on Below Deck Mediterranean season 5. He is originally from New York and went aboard with his buddies Justin Thornton, Zachary Messenger, Yuki and Motoko Harata, Jane Zhao, and Daniel Rauscher.

In the first episode Leo and his friends starred in, Leo caused some commotion as the oysters he wanted were not available. This led to conflict with Below Deck crew member Hannah.

Leo’s LinkedIn profile is a little bare and just says he is “self-employed at Glore.” It can be assumed that this is in reference to Glore Jewellery New York, his jewelry and watch brand.

READ MORE: Meet Below Deck Med guest Justin Thornton

Glore Jewelry New York

Leo has an Instagram page for Glore Jewelry, however there is little information about the business. The bio just reads “jewelry and watches.”

We found one business registered in New York under Glore Jewelry Inc. which states they do watch repairs. From the looks of Glore Jewelry’s Instagram, it looks like they deal in diamond watches and jewellery as well.

Check out some of the insane jewels Leo has a hold of on Instagram @glorejewelry.

Follow Leo on Instagram

The majority of Leo’s Instagram feed is dominated with snaps of his jet setting lifestyle. From private jets to diamond watches and Lamborghinis, Leo definitely lives a life only few can imagine.

You can find Leo under the handle @leoglore.

90 DAY FIANCÉ: What does David Murphey do for a living to earn six-figures?

WATCH BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN SEASON 5 MONDAYS AT 9 PM ON BRAVO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK