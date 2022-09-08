Lesa Milan Hall's fortune was born from her successful maternity line











Real Housewives of Dubai cast member Lesa Milan is known for her glamour, sass and uber luxurious lifestyle. If you’re wondering how she got rich, it all comes down to her entrepreneurial fashion knowledge.

No stranger to cameras, Lesa was a cast member of BET’s ‘College Hill’ from 2008 to 2009, which was an uncensored reality series documenting the lives of a group of diverse students as they attempted to live under the same roof.

Lesa, then a pageant queen, has since turned into a successful reality star on RHOD. She also juggles life as a business owner, having launched a successful maternity fashion line after she struggled to find clothes as a pregnant woman.

Lesa Milan’s net worth

Lesa, who owns clothing brand Mina Roe, has a net worth estimated to be over $5 million, as per The Cinemaholic. Due to her fame on RHOD and former reality TV appearances, both her and the star’s brand are well-known.

As lead designer of her company, some of the biggest celebrities have worn and loved her brand’s products, including Beyoncé, Gigi Hadid, Katy Perry, Serena Williams, Khloe Kardashian, and many others!

She has also launched a children’s education company named My Little Makers, which focuses on providing all kinds of toys, books, and media for helping the development of children of different ages.

Alongside her entrepreneurial success, Lesa was a star in pageant competitions. She won the title of Queen Miss Jamaica Caribbean World in 2010, while finishing as first runner-up at the Miss Hollywood Teen USA pageant.

The RHOD star’s maternity line

Lesa revealed that her husband Rich invested in her maternity clothing business because he believed in her, and eventually became the CFO of the brand. Mina Roe is a luxury women’s fashion brand for motherhood.

With a reputation as the Best Maternity Wear in UAE, Lesa’s fashion company was born after she felt maternity wear was an area that was often overlooked and undervalued in the fashion industry, despite pregnancy being so common.

As a mom-of-three, she understands the importance of wearing clothing that are comfortable but also stylish. And that’s why Mina Roe now exists, which started with only maternity wear, before their nursing and breastfeeding line.

Most recently, Lesa has launched a post-pregnancy Ready-To-Wear collection. With sizes available from US 4 to US 20, 80% of the products are made in Dubai, UAE, with materials handpicked to ensure the best quality.

Her husband is actually Rich

Both by name and nature, Lesa’s husband Richard “Rich” Hall has a net worth estimated to be within the $50 million range, as reported by Meaww. However, their shared business venture has caused a few arguments on RHOD.

She explained that she wanted to show her husband that he made the right decision by investing his money into her vision by putting together a fashion show to launch their new collection of maternity wear and non-maternity clothing.

The British financier reportedly graduated from Wellsway School in England in 1996. According to his LinkedIn page, he’s currently the President of a fast-growing boutique investment advisory firm headquartered in London.

