What is Leva Bonaparte's net worth? Southern Charm star owns several restaurants!











Southern Charm’s Leva Bonaparte is on fan’s minds, who want to find out exactly how much she is worth. So, we had a look at her career…

The Bravo series follows a group living in Charleston, which showcases the reality of their personal and professional lives.

Along the way, several dramas, relationships and friendships unfold, and the Southern Charm reunion has captured it all on camera.

So who is Leva Bonaparte? Who’s her husband and what is her net worth?

Photo by: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Who is Leva Bonaparte?

Leva, 41, was born in India, before growing up in Canada and Bolivia.

She started traveling to the Deep South after her family’s multi-national business expanded into Charleston 18 years ago.

The entrepreneur is a mum to her son Lamar Jr, known as “Little”.

Leva now runs an event management business with her husband.

Leva, you were amazing for what you did to this show. Kathyrn. You still have alot of growth but you tried to somewhat make it right tonight. Claps for that. #SouthernCharm — missslay (@missslayalldayz) February 5, 2021

BLING EMPIRE: Who is Guy Tang’s husband? Star’s love life explored!

What is Leva Bonaparte’s net worth?

$3 million

Leva, who has an shared net worth of $3 million with her husband, is likely to accumulate a significant pay check from their business.

Called the Republic Development and Management Group, the business focuses on culinary and nightlife experiences.

Together, they own multiple bars and restaurants in Charleston.

Leva earns a “charming fortune” from their businesses, which involves owning Mesu restaurant with co-star Craig Conovor, Nicki Swift reports.

It is thought that her net worth makes her one of the richest cast members!

Watching Leva talk about privilege on her southern charm thrown in her red gown, do we forget she owns numerous businesses with lots of money? How ironic. Tell me more about privilege #SouthernCharm @BravoTV — elle18 (@erynlyndsay) February 5, 2021

Who is Leva’s husband?

Lamar Bonaparte

Leva and Lamar, a Charleston native, got married in 2013.

Their eight-year-old son Lamar Jr was then born in January 2018!

Her husband is a former owner of a real estate investment and development company, as well as events business 26 Industries.

WATCH SOUTHERN CHARM ON THE BRAVO WEBSITE NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK