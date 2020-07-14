Since the series launched in 2013, Married to Medicine has been giving viewers an insight into the lives and loves of doctors.

The series, which initially aired on Bravo and is now also on Amazon Prime, followed a group of women, some of them doctors and some the wives of doctors. Given its popularity, Married to Medicine has spawned two spin-offs: one in Houston, one in Los Angeles.

Married to Medicine: Los Angeles kicked off its second season to date on Sunday, May 3rd and has kept viewers entertained throughout the summer. With new cast members on the show and more drama for the women who stayed on from season 1, it’s not hard to see why.

One of the Married to Medicine newbies is Lia Dias. So, with Lia now in the cast, we thought it best to find out more about the doctor. Get to know about Lia’s family life and her husband here.

Who is Lia Dias’s husband?

Married to Medicine: Los Angeles star Lia Dias, 35, is married to a man named Colin. The couple live in Inglewood, California with their three children.

Colin, Lia’s husband, works as a psychiatrist and is a colleague of Dr. Imani Walker.

Their three children are called Kaylin, Colin and Kayla. Kayla is Lia’s daughter from a previous marriage, but Colin Sr. is her stepfather.

More on Colin Dias

Colin was born and raised in Southern California. After receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Biological Science with a minor in chemistry then Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from California State University at Fullerton, Colin decided to pursue dreams of becoming a doctor.

Colin studied at Howard University College of Medicine in Washington D.C. where he obtained his MD in May 2002. Since August 2003, Colin has been practicing as a doctor, notably a psychiatrist.

He started KLC Consultants along with Lia, as they saw the increased demand for medical care in their community and wider country.

Get to know Lia Dias’s family

Lia is very vocal about her family on social media and is often snapping adorable family pictures with her children.

Recently, the family celebrated Kayla’s ‘Sweet 16’ on June 14th. This must mean Kayla was born on June 14th, 2004. In a celebratory Instagram post, Lia wrote of her daughter: “Smart, thoughtful, charismatic, loving,stylish, and protective are just a few words to describe who you are. So excited to celebrate your birthday today.”

Kaylin left preschool this summer 2020, so it is most likely that Lia’s second daughter is 5 years old. Colin Jr. is a year younger, at 4.

