Hire Liquid Sweets by Destiney Rose - what is the star's net worth?

Described as the “Persian Princess” by Bravo TV, she is nothing short of successful, and has been running her own business since she arrived.

Now that season nine is getting well underway, viewers are learning more about Destiney, and the successful business that she runs for a living.

If you couldn’t resist the Halloween-themed dinner party complete with cocktails on Shahs of Sunset, you don’t have to – it’s available to book…

What are Destiney Rose’s ‘Liquid Sweets’?

Liquid Sweets is an event-planning business

Based across Las Vegas, Arizona and New York, Destiney Rose is the CEO and founder of Liquid Sweets – as seen on Shahs of Sunset.

Helping people “organise their perfect event”, they create art, cocktails and entertainment, which can be booked ahead of celebrations.

From corporate functions to anniversary parties, Liquid Sweets offers its services for any event, providing the decorations, performers, and more.

The business prides itself on more than ten years of event experience, helping people build their ideas from the ground up.

Liquid Sweets also specializes in candy-inspired alcoholic drinks.

How to hire Liquid Sweets

Anyone can book an appointment with the event-planning business.

All you have to do is go to the Liquid Sweets website, and select the ‘Book Appointment’ option towards the top of the page.

This will take you to a ‘Contact Us’ form at the bottom of the site, where you are asked to fill in your name, email, date of event and description.

Then, select the ‘Send Message’ option, and you should hear back from the business. Let’s get the party started!

Destiney Rose: Net worth

Destiney has an estimated net worth of $1.4 million

As a result of her successful career on reality TV, and through her business,

Destiney has accumulated a large net worth.

When she joined Shahs of Sunset as a full-time cast member during season 7, her income is thought to have skyrocketed.

Destiney was previously a nightclub owner, before making her mark in the TV world. Now, she continues to bring glam to our screens!

