While RHOM star Lisa Hochstein is still in the process of divorcing her estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein, she has since found a new love in her boyfriend Jody Glidden.

The Real Housewives Of Miami star was spotted out with Jody Glidden on December 14, 2022. At the time, Lisa said she wasn’t in a “serious relationship.”

Lenny Hochstein, who filed for divorce from Lisa in May 2022, appears to have moved on and has been dating Katharina Mazepa. Now, it appears the Bravo star is on the road to happiness too, as she finds new love with her boyfriend Jody.

Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Smile Train

Lisa Hochstein finds ‘new love’ in boyfriend Jody Glidden

The Real Housewives Of Miami season 5 reunion allows fans to have a glimpse at Lisa and Jody. However, fans want to know more about who Jody Glidden is, as Lisa finally confirms him to be her boyfriend.

Previously, when asked about Jody, she revealed that they were “friends” adding: “I’m not, like, dating anyone seriously at all.”

The two were spotted out together on New Year’s Eve at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach and it appears they have finally made their relationship official.

Lisa Hochstein jested that her relationship is “sort of out of the bag.” As she explained in an interview: “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m dating this guy. He’s a great guy. He’s been super supportive of me … you may or may not see him at the reunion, but I don’t wanna dive into that too much. We’ll just see how that unfolds.”

Talking about Jody, the reality star says that he is “different” from what she’s used to in relationships as he is empathetic. She explains: “He cares. … He wants to motivate me to do better, be my best. So, it’s a lot of things that I’m not used to dealing with, or used to having from my previous relationship.”

Lisa Hochstein says divorce was ‘darkest time’ of her life

Her new relationship comes after her husband of 13 years revealed that he wanted to divorce her while the cameras were rolling on The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5.

Lisa feels that her divorce was one of the “darkest times of her life.” In fact, she even compared the situation to “death, or worse; probably worse.” As she is still going through legal proceedings, Lisa revealed that her divorce is “definitely not amicable at this point.”

However, she is staying positive and is ultimately looking for another long-term relationship.

She explained: “I would love to get married again. I just want to be standing on my own two feet and look back at this and not be angry about it.”

Who is Lisa Hochstein’s boyfriend Jody Glidden?

Jody Glidden is co-founder and chief executive of tech business Introhive. His company helps other businesses increase sales by processing large amounts of data.

Glidden originally hails from Fredericton in New Brunswick, Canada, and is a father to one daughter.

What is Jody Glidden’s net worth?

The tech mogul has a jaw-dropping net worth of $50 million.

Not that Lisa needs a rich man, after all, her prenup ensured that Lisa Hochstein’s net worth is still on the RHOM level at an equally whopping $50 million.

Jody is based in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area and has been running his own business since 2011. Prior to this, he worked at Chalk Media as chief technology officer and chief operating officer.