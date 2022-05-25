Lisa Hochstein's cleaner Daysy turned into the real-life Cinderella













Remember Daysy from The Real Housewives of Miami? Well, Lisa Hochstein still uses her cleaning services, but through an employee of the former cleaner. She has basically became the real-life Cinderella since her TV debut.

She made several appearances while dusting Lisa’s massive home on RHOM’s first two seasons, but has since gone on to make her business so successful that she no longer has to do any of the cleaning herself.

Lisa, who has recently filed for divorce from then-husband Lenny, revealed that he performed the plastic surgery on Daysy that she had wanted for years. She also said that Daysy ended up getting into a relationship with a client.

We’ve got the latest update on where Daysy is now, and just how well her cleaning services have done since her 2012 stint on the reality TV series. Is she still friends with Lisa and what happened to her?

Photo by: Bravo

Meet Lisa Hochstein’s cleaner Daysy

Lisa Hochstein’s former cleaner Daysy dusted, hoovered and made the RHOM star’s home spotless during seasons 1 and 2. She runs cleaning service Daysy’s Lifestyle and Concierge in South Florida.

The Real Housewives of Miami star was one of the many celebrities using her services, alongside Hollywood actors and singers, as well as NBA NFL, and MLB players. But Daysy’s big break came when she was contacted to go on the show.

From then on, she expanded to own five businesses and ended up working in Knoxville, Tennessee, where she decided to make her company even larger. Daysy grew close to Lisa while cleaning for her for several years.

She got plastic surgery from Lenny

During her time on RHOM, Daysy was given surgery by Lisa’s then-husband, plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein. It was a procedure she had wanted for years. She also revealed that she had lost 60 pounds during season 2 of RHOM.

After the surgery, Lisa said she made sure to take care of her and put the cleaner to rest at their home. She also revealed in a Bravo article that Daysy has been “looking after herself” since the procedure.

Lisa stayed by Daysy’s side throughout the surgery, which was also the first time she got to see Lenny in action at his plastic surgery center. She revealed that Daysy was “completely out of it afterwards” and wrote:

I’ve never seen her act like that, it was hilarious! I decided I would be the one to take care of Daysy after her surgery, because she has done so much for me over the years, I felt it was the right thing to do.

How much does Lisa pay Daysy that she was able to start her own house cleaning business #rhom — braceface (@jazzzzmeeean) May 14, 2020

Where Daysy Rodriguez since RHOM

Daysy is continuing to thrive in her cleaning business. She remains friends with Lisa, who still used her services as of 2012 but didn’t directly have Daysy coming into her home. Instead, her employee made regular visits to the property.

She grew her company to the point where she didn’t have to do the cleaning herself, and “had a sort of Cinderella story happen to her”. She got into a relationship with a past client, before she moved into his home with her daughter.

Her Instagram shows that she has began a field project for the company, and expanded its services to Miami, Sevierville, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, to name just a few locations. Daysy is also busy planning her wedding!

