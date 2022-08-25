











Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna appears to be ‘aging in reverse’ as she shows off long locks in a recent hair makeover.

The reality star, who was promoting her brand Rinna Beauty launching on Amazon, shared photos of herself with gorgeous long hair – a far cry from her usual signature bob.

It’s not the first time since the former soap star has dabbled with a different hairstyle. However, she is better known, and often chooses, to style her hair short.

Lisa Rinna’s hair makeover stuns fans

The 59-year-old posted three gorgeous photographs of herself on her Instagram, which many fans said she looked “stunning” and “beautiful” in.

On Wednesday (August 24), the RHOBH star was told by one fan she appears to be “aging in reverse” in the comments section, in reference to her youthful looks.

A second added: “Wow. Do you ever age?”

Then a third followed up: “You look so ridiculously young in this pic, gorgeous! Makeup star. Congrats on the Amazon deal, great work!”

However, that wasn’t the only thing that appeared to take followers aback. Some couldn’t help but notice her longer locks.

A follower complimented the star: “Love your hair like this!! Beautiful”, and another piped up”I like the long hair”.

Lisa isn’t shy in front of the camera

It comes after the star stole the show in a white bikini for her recent birthday last month.

Marking her 59th birthday, the star posed in a white ensemble and black shades, leaving one fan to joke she was ’50-fine’.

She showed off her toned figure and long legs as she brushed her hair back for a wet look.

But she also isn’t afraid to act silly and real with her followers, by uploading funny dancing clips.

In one video, she dances behind husband Harry Hamlin as he trims the flowers outside on a gorgeous, sunny afternoon.

Not feeling the vibe of completing garden chores, dressed in sweatpants and a black t-shirt, Lisa dances around him.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS ON BRAVO ON WEDNESDAYS.

