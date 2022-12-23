Lisa Rinna‘s style has changed significantly over the decades and her new hair cut has been the subject of debate.

The Bravo star recently finished filming what she described as the “hardest season” on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills in October.

What even her most devoted fans won’t know is that The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star hasn’t always rocked the iconic short hair which she’s had for several decades.

Photo by Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Lisa Rinna unrecognizable in throwback yearbook photo

An old photo has resurfaced of the Bravo Real Housewives star as well as some snaps from Lisa’s yearbook photos which are in black-and-white.

In the snaps Rinna has long dark hair and thick eyebrows making many users comment that she looks unrecognisable in the photos. However, other users feel that her big lips and toothy grin gives the game away.

Lisa Rinna, known for her signature short hair, has appeared on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills since its fourth season. For as long as we can remember, Rinna’s had her hair in her signature style so she looks unrecognisable with her long dark tresses!

The reason behind Lisa Rinna’s changing hair

Lisa Rinna has mostly kept the same hair cut since playing Billie Reed on Days Of Our Lives back in the ’90s and 2000s. In 2020, she told PAPER magazine the real reason behind her decision to go shorter.

The former actress revealed: “I was acting and I couldn’t really get a job. I was really frustrated. My hair was long and I just kept getting close to everything, and I think I had screen tested for seven soap operas.“ Desperate to book a job she wanted to make herself “somehow stand out.”

Rinna explained that she was in an acting class and one of her classmates cut their hair off, and it looked “really cool.” Rinna had just gone through a breakup at the time and decided to switch up her appearance, so she cut her hair short. It seemed to work, as after only two months with the ‘do, she was cast on soap opera, Days Of Our Lives. Now she describes her haircut as an “iconic look” and she has had the bob for over 25 years.

Although, it doesn’t stop Lisa from having fun with different styles. She has previously worn wigs and her husband Harry Hamlin loves her hair transformations.

She told PEOPLE in March 2022: “The wigs are fun for him! He comes in and goes, ‘Who are we tonight?’ They’re fun. But he likes my hair like I usually wear it, in my regular cut. That’s what he prefers.”

The TV personality recently shared on Instagram that her husband of 25 years had undergone shoulder surgery.

Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Lisa Rinna debuts new short hair makeover

Rinna just debuted an edgier spin on her short hair as she shared a selfie to Instagram on Thursday, December 15. Lisa added some layers and had more blonde highlights and captioned the image “Chop Chop” and tagged her stylist Sally Hershberger.

Sally also shared a photo of Lisa’s hair on Instagram page, Hershberger captioned the image: “It’s gotta be rock ‘n’ roll music if you wanna dance with me.” Which are lyrics from the late rock ‘n’ roll legend, Chuck Berry.

