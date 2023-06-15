The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans went through many highs and lows with Lisa Rinna during her eight years on the show, but in 2023, Rinna gives some details of her daughter’s birth that provide a new level of intimacy for her followers.

It’s safe to say that the Real Housewives star doesn’t mince her words. Rinna has been involved in all kinds of drama on the Bravo show over the years. Although she’s no longer a housewife, the star’s larger-than-life personality is still coming through on social media. Lisa wrote a detailed account of Amelia Gray Hamlin’s birth as she gave her daughter a birthday shout-out this June.

Photo by Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Lisa Rinna details Amelia’s birth story

Celebrating her daughter’s 22nd birthday, Lisa Rinna described the moment Amelia came into the world.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote that her daughter arrived “like a cannonball shot out of a cannon.”

Judging by Rinna’s post she had a speedy birth with her daughter.

She wrote: “…You were not going to wait for 24 hours you were going to come out as soon as you were read. We got to the hospital and boom at you came two hours later…”

Fifty-nine-year-old Lisa added that her newborn baby entered the world silently in 2001: “…quiet didn’t make a sound no crying, like a stealth missile.”

Amelia is Lisa’s youngest child

Amelia Gray Hamlin is Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s second-born daughter.

She was born on June 13, 2001, and is the younger sister of Delilah Belle Hamlin and half-sister of Dimitri Alexander Hamlin.

Amelia just turned 22 years old, while Delilah is 25 years old and Dimitri is 43. Dimitri’s mom is former Bond Girl Ursula Andress.

Rinna says Amelia is a ‘force of nature’

Celebrating her youngest child’s birthday, Lisa wrote that Amelia is a “humongous force of nature.”

She adds that her daughter’s “manifestation skills are off the charts.”

Amelia is a model who works all over the world. She travels to fashion capitals including London, Paris, and New York, and graced the cover of Vogue Japan in 2023.

Her mom added in her birthday tribute: “…you are powerful beyond measure.”

Amelia’s achievements in the modeling world also include walking the runway for Chanel, Miu Miu, Jean Paul Gaultier, and many more huge designers.