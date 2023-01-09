Lisa Rinna‘s husband, Harry Hamlin, believes his wife made the right decision to leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the star shocked fans with her decision to quit the show after eight years.

Yes, Lisa Rinna is leaving RHOBH.

After eight years and eight seasons filled with plenty of drama, laughs, and tears, the show’s bombshell, Lisa, has decided to end her journey with the Housewives.

The 59-year-old first appeared as a guest in season four and officially joined the cast in the fifth series. The actress quickly turned into a controversial character due to her attitudes and occasional arguments with some Housewives.

As fans have shared their first reactions, her husband, Harry Hamlin, weighed in on her decision to leave the series, as the actor himself is excited about what the future will bring to the couple.

Lisa Rinna is leaving RHOBH after eight years

After eight years in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the beloved and controversial cast member, Lisa, has decided to part ways with the series.

PEOPLE reported the shocking news, as the 59-year-old said she was looking forward to the future. The show has also been the most extended project in her television career.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she said. “It has been a fun eight-year run, and I am excited for what is to come!”

As per the reports, the star and Bravo mutually decided to not renew her contract. This means she would officially leave the series when her contract expired at the end of season 12.

Lisa’s husband Harry Hamlin says ‘it’s time to move on’

Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images

Although many viewers and cast members were saddened by the news, her husband Harry supported his wife’s decision.

Walking the red carpet of the 80 for Brady premiere at Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 6, the actor told the cameras she had done a lot for the series, and it was “time to move on” to think about other projects.

“[It was the] correct decision, the right decision to make at this point after eight years,” he told PEOPLE. “I think she took it as far as she could take it, and she elevated the show.”

“Now it’s time to move on,” he added. “Eight years is a long time to do anything, the same thing over and over again. It’s time to move along.”

The actor teased fans with the news of upcoming projects for Lisa.

Fans are not happy – ‘Worst news ever’

Not everyone in Beverly Hills is happy to see Lisa Rinna leaving the squad. After the news came out, many of her fans took to social media to share their first reactions, as many were left ‘sad’ at the sudden news.

During her long run in the show, Lisa had become a controversial character. However, despite the drama, the actress had become a very important cast member of the show, with many fans not believing her departure.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS ON BRAVO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK